 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida State
Florida State is college football’s most disappointing team, and it’s not even close
Sloane Stephens
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens loses in first round in South Korea
Air Force
Report: AAC ramps up interest in adding Air Force to conference with Army and Navy

Top Clips

nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury
nbc_pft_cousinseffort_240917.jpg
Cousins explains how it takes entire team to win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida State
Florida State is college football’s most disappointing team, and it’s not even close
Sloane Stephens
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens loses in first round in South Korea
Air Force
Report: AAC ramps up interest in adding Air Force to conference with Army and Navy

Top Clips

nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury
nbc_pft_cousinseffort_240917.jpg
Cousins explains how it takes entire team to win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Detroit Red Wings sign Lucas Raymond to an 8-year, $64.6 million contract

  
Published September 17, 2024 11:12 AM
Lucas Raymond

Apr 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Osentoski/Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year, $64.6 million contract, completing a deal with one of their best young players less than 72 hours before training camp begins.

Raymond will count $8.075 million against the salary cap through 2032. The 22-year-old was a restricted free agent without a contract for the upcoming NHL season and was coming off setting career highs with 31 goals, 41 assists and 72 points.

The Red Wings have another one of those in defenseman Moritz Seider, who won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2021-22.

Detroit is looking to end an eight-year playoff drought dating to the Original Six franchise’s last appearance in 2016.

Raymond, a Swede who was the fourth pick in 2020, has 174 points in 238 games since breaking into the league.