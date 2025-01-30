 Skip navigation
Devils captain Nico Hischier is week to week with injury, coach Sheldon Keefe says

  
Published January 30, 2025 11:03 AM
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

Jan 16, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier (13) look on in the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton/Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is considered week to week with injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday, hours before his team hosted Philadelphia.

Hischier will miss the Devils’ game Sunday at Buffalo, along with potentially another at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

“(It is) something (trainers will) evaluate again next week and then take it from there, but he wont be available this week, for sure,” Keefe said after the morning skate.

Hischier has been out since minutes after getting cross-checked in the midsection by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki during the teams’ game Saturday. He missed New Jersey’s 4-2 loss at Philadelphia on Monday.

The 26-year-old center from Switzerland is the Devils’ leading goal-scorer with 24 in 51 games and ranks third on the team with 43 points. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, Hischier has 404 points in 520 career regular-season and playoff games in the NHL.

New Jersey is already without top goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who is in the middle of missing 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. Hischier, Markstrom and Keefe helped the Devils start 28-18-6 to get into a playoff spot after failing to qualify last season.