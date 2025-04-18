Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Kris Bubic tops the list of stellar options for week of April 21

Hello and welcome to the fourth edition of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Please note that there are teams that don’t have anyone lined up for two starts in the upcoming week, either because they’re working with a modified six-man rotation at the moment or because they are only scheduled for five games. These teams include the Cubs, Dodgers and Cardinals.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of April 21.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, April 11, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Kris Bubic (vs. Rockies, @ Astros)

After delivering dominant performances in each of his first three starts on the season, Bubic took a bit of a step back this past week in a no-decision against the Royals. That’s no reason to shy away from him now though, especially with a juicy matchup against the Rockies in Kansas City to start the week. Bubic holds an outstanding 1.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 27/9 K/BB ratio over 24 innings on the season and he should continue to produce elite results during the upcoming week. The ERA is going to show regress at some point this season, but for now you have to roll him out there every week while he’s pitching like this.

Hunter Brown (vs. Rays, @ Royals)

Hunter Brown has looked like an ace through his first four starts on the season, compiling a minuscule 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and a 22/5 K/BB ratio over his 24 frames. The proud graduate of Lakeview High School (St. Clair Shores, MI) should be able to continue his dominance this week with a pair of plus matchups against the Rays and at the Royals. He should be able to add 10+ strikeouts to his ledger this week with a good shot at earning a victory and the stellar ratios that we have come to expect from the 26-year-old hurler. He’s one of the best options on the board this week.

Jack Flaherty (vs. Padres, vs. Orioles)

Flaherty was supposed to line up for two starts this past week, but the Tigers decided to insert Keider Montero into the mix to give each of their starters an extra day of rest. That pushed his two-step back to a much more formidable set of matchups against the Padres and Orioles. He’s coming off of his worst start of the season but still holds a terrific 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 25/9 K/BB ratio across 21 1/3 innings on the season and both of his starts will be in the pitcher friendly confines of Comerica Park. He should be started in all formats.

Jose Soriano (vs. Pirates, @ Twins)

Maybe it’s a slight leap including Soriano as a strong option this week, but with the way that he’s throwing the ball right now and the premium matchups it makes plenty of sense to me. Through his first four outings he has posted a 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 20/10 K/BB ratio over 25 2/3 innings. The strikeouts are a bit light, but over two starts he should be able to provide 8-10 punchouts and he’s in a great spot to try to snag a victory in that first start against Bailey Falter and the Pirates. I’d prioritize him as a streaming option in shallower leagues wherever he may be available.

Bailey Ober (vs. White Sox, vs. Angels)

Ober was drafted by most fantasy managers to be a mainstay in their starting rotations and while he has been brutal through his first four starts (6.16 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17/6 K/BB in 19 innings), this is a case where you simply have to stay the course. The matchups couldn’t be better – battling the White Sox and the Angels with both starts coming in Minnesota. If Ober can’t right the ship this week, then you have to think about benching him periodically instead of starting him every week, but he should be in 100% of lineups for this dazzling two-step.

Bryce Miller (@ Red Sox, vs. Marlins)

This is one that you really shouldn’t have to think too much about. Miller has been good through his first four starts – posting a 3.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 21/10 K/BB ratio over 21 innings. The WHIP is a bit high, but we’ll take it given the other production. Now he’s lined up for a two-start week that includes a home date against the Marlins where he’ll have a great shot at earning a victory. He’s someone that I would start without question in all formats.

Decent Plays

Osvaldo Bido (vs. Rangers, vs. White Sox)

While Bido shouldn’t be a staple in fantasy lineups most weeks, this two-step that he has on tap is truly the exception. He holds a stellar 2.61 ERA through his first four starts, but the 1.45 WHIP, limited strikeouts (14 in 20 2/3 innings) and the 5.31 xFIP hint that trouble could be on the horizon. Fortunately, he gets to take on the White Sox during the upcoming week, which have made even the most pedestrian of hurlers look good this season. The matchup against the Rangers isn’t terrible either. I don’t like that both starts will be in West Sacramento where the ball is flying out of the yard, but in 15-teamers for sure I’d be taking the gamble and rolling him out there wherever possible. In 12-teamers it’s a bit more dicey and I’d only take the plunge if I’m already significantly behind my target in wins and looking to try to make up ground.

Dean Kremer (@ Nationals, @ Tigers)

This one I’ve been having a difficult time with. Kremer has really struggled through his first four starts, posting a 6.41 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and a 13/4 K/BB ratio over 19 2/3 innings. The 4.49 xFIP, while still not good, hints that he may have been a bit unlucky so far. Even so, he has still managed to secure a pair of victories with the O’s offense backing him and he’s coming off of his only good start of the season. The matchups aren’t perfect, but they aren’t ones to shy away from either and I think it’s actually a benefit that he’ll be pitching away from home twice given the hitter-friendly confines of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. He’s a player that I’ll be targeting in 15-team formats where I can get him and someone that I could also consider in 12-teamers as well if I needed another useable arm.

Gavin Williams (vs. Yankees, vs. Red Sox)

While he hasn’t quite been able to carry over his brilliant form from spring training, Williams has pitched decently through his first four starts on the season – registering a 4.58 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and an 18/10 K/BB ratio over 19 2/3 innings. In most weeks, he’s probably a fringe option in 12 team leagues and a rotation staple in 15 teamers. In both cases, he should probably be started in all two-start weeks. The only issue here is the matchups. He’ll be battling two of the most powerful offenses in the American League and the ratio risk is very real. Pitching both games in Cleveland helps, and he’ll get enough strikeouts either way that you probably have to stay the course, just understand that there is more risk involved than usual here.

Clarke Schmidt (@ Guardians, vs. Blue Jays)

Fantasy managers that have been waiting patiently to deploy Schmidt this season get the added benefit of him having a terrific two-start week lined up. He looked sharp in his season debut against the Royals, giving up just four hits and a pair of walks over 5 2/3 innings of three-run baseball while striking out a pair. There shouldn’t be any concerns over workload or pitch count restrictions and he looks like a good bet to snag a victory this week with somewhere in the 6-9 strikeout range. I’d be comfortable starting him in all leagues and would be targeting him any place that he’s available via waivers.

Kevin Gausman (@ Astros, @ Yankees)

In most matchup combinations, I would have had Gausman listed as a strong play given how well he has thrown the ball to start the 2025 campaign. Having to take on two of the better offenses in the league in two extreme hitters’ parks though, is far from ideal. The 34-year-old hurler sports an outstanding 2.49 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and a 20/3 K/BB ratio over 25 1/3 innings through his first four starts and looks like the ace that we have come to expect from him over the years, albeit with a decreased strikeout rate. You could get cute and try to bench him due to the matchups, but if I have Gausman, I’m rolling the hot hand out there again this week.

Walker Buehler (vs. White Sox, @ Guardians)

As much of a history that I have of being a believer in Walker Buehler, I just haven’t bought in to what he has done so far with the Red Sox. Through his first four starts he sits at 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 17/5 K/BB ratio over 20 2/3 innings of work. The 3.83 xFIP is interesting, but the lack of strikeouts and overall lack of whiffs are very concerning. The saving grace here is the matchups. The White Sox are one of the most attractive targets on the board and there’s nothing at all terrifying about the Guardians’ lineup. There’s some ratio risk here, sure, but I think Buehler is good for around 10 strikeouts total on the week with a decent shot at earning a victory. I think I’d be rolling him if I had him in 15 and 12 team formats. Anything more shallow than that, he’s probably a pass for me.

At Your Own Risk

Sean Newcomb (vs. Mariners, @ Guardians)

With Richard Fitts landing on the injured list, it looks like Newcomb will get another week to hold down a spot in the Red Sox’ rotation until Lucas Giolito is ready to return. The 31-year-old southpaw has a passable ERA (3.63) and 19 punchouts in 17 1/3 innings on the season – both of which would be helpful for fantasy purposes – it’s the 1.90 WHIP that’s giving me nightmares here. The matchups are great though, at least on the surface, but when you dig deeper you’ll see that he’s matched up against Bryce Miller and Gavin Williams. Not ideal if wanting to earn victories. If you need the strikeouts in deeper leagues and fell like gambling with your ratios, go ahead and take a shot.

Jonathan Cannon (@ Red Sox, @ Athletics)

The White Sox enter play on Friday with a 4-14 record on the season after finishing with the worst record in MLB history during the 2024 season. They aren’t going to win many games, so going there looking for streaming options isn’t ideal, as they simply won’t deliver victories. In lieu of wins, you would hope to get strikeouts or ratio help from two-start streamers. Cannon has delivered one of those this season, with 18 punchouts in 18 1/3 innings, but the ratios are much higher than you’d like. He’s also battling two good offenses in two hitter’s parks. This seems like an easy avoid to me.

Davis Martin (@ Twins, @ Athletics)

Similar to what was mentioned with Jonathan Cannon above, the White Sox are probably the single worst spot that you can turn to if trying to make up victories. Unlike Cannon, Martin hasn’t even generated strikeouts this season, with a mere 13 over 22 1/3 innings through his first four starts. So he isn’t going to win, he isn’t going to help out much in strikeouts and he’s very likely to hurt your ratios. There’s no reason to go here this week, even in the deepest of mixed leagues.

Zack Littell (@ Diamondbacks, @ Padres)

Littell had been lined up for two starts last week, where we were recommending to fade him in all formats. Then the Rays shuffled their rotation and he got pushed back to an even more brutal two-start week – having to take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona and the Padres in San Diego. This one is simple. Don’t punish yourself, simply avoid Littell at all costs this week.

Patrick Corbin (@ Athletics, @ Giants)

Despite the placement at the bottom here, this one isn’t quite as straightforward. Corbin was bitten by a venomous spider before Wednesday’s outing against the Angels and then pitched like he was superhuman, delivering his finest start of the season. Can that continue? Unlikely, but at least possible. There’s risk here that Jack Leiter could return and bump Corbin from the rotation – or at least from the two-start week. The matchups aren’t terrible though at the Athletics and at the Giants, if you were really desperate and needed to find a ninth starter in a 15-teamer, I could at least understand looking in Corbin’s direction.

National League

Strong Plays

Max Meyer (vs. Reds, @ Mariners)

Max Meyer is another pitcher that was supposed to be lined up for two starts this past week that got pushed back due to shuffling of the rotation or adding in an extra starter for a week. It may wind up working in his favor though, as the matchups on tap for the upcoming week are very favorable – taking on the Reds in Miami and then traveling to Seattle to battle the Mariners. While he’s just 1-2 on the year, the 26-year-old hurler holds a terrific 2.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 27/7 K/BB ratio across 24 innings. He’s pitching so well that he should be started in most leagues on a weekly basis even for single starts, so for this juicy two-start week he absolutely needs to be started with confidence in all leagues.

Brandon Pfaadt (vs. Rays, vs. Braves)

Through his first four starts on the season there’s a whole lot to like about what Pfaadt has done. He has gone 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and an 18/5 K/BB ratio across 23 2/3 innings of work. The improved command has been very encouraging, and his profile suggests that more strikeouts should be coming. The matchups aren’t worrisome either, especially with the Braves’ bats struggling to start the season. I’d start Pfaadt with confidence in all formats.

Spencer Schwellenbach (vs. Cardinals, @ Diamondbacks)

We aren’t going to let one bad start throw us off of Spencer Schwellenbach, who has registered a scintillating 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and a 22/5 K/BB ratio across 24 2/3 innings. He’s a player who should be in most fantasy lineups for every single start, let alone for a brilliant two-start week that includes a matchup at home against the Cardinals. Is it possible that he struggles again or that the Diamondbacks light him up over the weekend? Sure. It’s very unlikely though and I’d have a hard time believing that you have nine better options than him to start on your fantasy roster.

Robbie Ray (vs. Brewers, vs. Rangers)

Ray was a very popular name in fantasy drafts this spring and surged up draft boards in late March after dominating his way through the Cactus League. Things haven’t gone quite as swimmingly through his first four starts as he holds a 4.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and a 21/15 K/BB ratio over 19 1/3 innings. He is 3-0 though and pitches for one of the better teams in the National League. If you’re relying on him, you simply have to stay the course and use him for a two-start week at home against the Brewers and Rangers. Ray has always been a player that could be a risky option in WHIP, that comes with the territory, but the strikeouts and victories should continue to be there and he makes for a strong play overall for the upcoming week.

Decent Plays

Aaron Nola (@ Mets, @ Cubs)

Of all the upper echelon starting pitching options through the first few weeks of the regular season, Nola has to be among the most disappointing from a fantasy perspective. Through his first four starts the 31-year-old right-hander is 0-4 with a 6.65 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and a 25/9 K/BB ratio across 21 2/3 frames. His xFIP sits at a respectable 3.40 though, hinting that better times should be on the horizon. The matchups aren’t ideal, having to take on the Mets in New York and then battle the Cubs at Wrigley. I get that. If you have Aaron Nola though, I just can’t justify sitting him for a two start week. If you’ve already absorbed the four bad starts, you have to keep him in your lineup and give him a chance to correct those ratios. Worst case scenario he should still deliver the strikeouts.

Nick Martinez (@ Marlins, @ Rockies)

To say that Martinez has struggled through his first four starts on the season would be a massive understatement. The 34-year-old hurler is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 19/7 K/BB ratio over 21 innings of work. It’s hard to recommend throwing a pitcher who has been so terrible in the early going, but the matchups are just too good to ignore. Despite the fact that he has to travel to Coors Field, you would much rather go there in April than in the summer, and he gets to battle two of the worst offenses in all of baseball. If you have Martinez on your roster or are able to pick him up, this would be the optimal time to use him. If he can’t succeed this week, it’s probably time to cut bait.

Quinn Priester (@ Giants, @ Cardinals)

The Brewers have had to scrounge up rotation options due to a plethora of injuries in their rotation to open the season, and one of the most intriguing options came as they acquired Quinn Priester from the Red Sox. He was thrown right into the fire and has been terrific through his first two starts, posting a 0.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and an 8/5 K/BB ratio over 10 innings. He gets a pair of strong matchups in good pitcher’s parks and makes for an outstanding streaming option for the upcoming week, especially considering how widely available he is in most leagues.

Jose Quintana (@ Giants, @ Cardinals)

In a similar boat to his teammate Quinn Priester above, Quintana has looked outstanding since joining the Brewers rotation – going 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and a 6/3 K/BB ratio across 12 2/3 innings. He’s obviously not going to continue at that pace, but we have seen the veteran southpaw have sustained success at the big league level before. He gets two strong matchups in pitcher’s parks for the upcoming week and makes for a strong streaming option in 15-team leagues and I’d be comfortable rolling him out there in 12-team formats as well.

Tylor Megill (vs. Phillies, @ Nationals)

He’s coming off of his worst start of the season – giving up two runs on eight hits over five innings in a loss to the Twins – but it’s hard to not be impressed by what Megill has accomplished to open the 2025 campaign. He has posted a 1.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 20/7 K/BB ratio over 19 1/3 innings. While he has shown bouts of dominance in the past before crashing back to earth, the underlying metrics seem to support Megill being a strong option right now. The matchups aren’t ideal, and there’s always a chance that he could blow up your WHIP, but he’s a start for me this week in both 12 team and 15 team leagues.

Randy Vasquez (@ Tigers, vs. Rays)

On the surface, Vasquez has seemingly taken advantage of the opportunity that presented itself when Yu Darvish and Matt Waldron opened the season on the injured list – posting a 1.74 ERA through his first 20 2/3 innings. Look just a bit deeper though, and there are major reasons for concerns, specifically his 1.35 WHIP and cringe-inducing 8/14 K/BB ratio over 20 2/3 innings. Those numbers contribute to an xFIP that jumps off the page at 6.27. Can he continue to outperform his metrics and pitch well in a pair of decent matchups against the Tigers and Rays, sure he absolutely could. Given that he pitches for the Padres, there’s also a decent chance that he could secure a victory in one of these starts. That makes him a fringe streaming option for me in 15-team leagues, though I’d probably avoid him in 12 teamers.

Mitchell Parker (vs. Orioles, vs. Mets)

Parker continues to exceed all expectations whenever he has been given a shot in the Nationals’ rotation and it’s probably time to start taking him seriously from a fantasy perspective as well. The 25-year-old southpaw owns a 1.85 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 16/9 K/BB ratio over 24 1/3 innings in his first four starts while earning a pair of victories. He takes on a couple of strong offenses during the upcoming week, but gets to do so at home which increases the chances of earning a win. I’m comfortable using him in all 15 and 12 team leagues for this week and think that he has staying power for the duration of the season as well.

At Your Own Risk

Ryan Feltner (@ Royals, vs. Reds)

As will be the case many times this season, it’s always going to be difficult to stream two-start options from the Rockies. Not only do they pitch in one of the worst pitcher’s parks in all of baseball, they’re also a terrible baseball team and won’t win many games. Even if a pitcher had been pitching well and the matchups were good, it would be a tough recommendation. Fortunately, Feltner isn’t pitching well and is an easy fade. He holds a 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and a 17/10 K/BB ratio on the season and is winless through his first four starts. He should be avoided in all formats if possible.

Jordan Hicks (vs. Brewers, vs. Rangers)

I’m having a difficult time trying to ascertain what to do with Jordan Hicks this week. He’s coming off of a start where he gave up five runs in the opening inning against the Phillies before settling in and finishing his day with six shutout innings and nearly touched 102 mph with his fastball. The overall numbers are troublesome, with a 6.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and a 19/10 K/BB ratio over 22 1/3 innings, but the peripherals, the whiff rate and the increased velocity are obviously intriguing. Both starts are at home in San Francisco, which makes then a bit more appealing. You’re asking for ratio damage if you take the plunge, but the way that he finished Thursday’s start has me interested enough that I’d probably risk it in deeper leagues.

Bailey Falter (@ Angels, @ Dodgers)

I’m a bit surprised that Falter remains a staple in the Pirates’ rotation with all of the shuffling that they have done early in the season. I’m even more surprised that he has pitched decently – with a 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 15/7 K/BB ratio over 22 innings. He gets to take on both the Angels and Dodgers in Los Angeles for the upcoming week and I fear that an implosion is imminent. Both clubs hit left-handed pitching well and Falter has struggled to keep the ball in the yard throughout his career. If you’re desperate for starts and want to try it, be my guest, but he won’t be anywhere near my bid lists this weekend.

Streamer City

Here are a couple of my hand-picked streaming options for the upcoming week that are readily available in most fantasy leagues. I’ll track these results throughout the season so you can see how my recommendations have performed.

American League

David Festa Twins, RHP (vs. White Sox - Wednesday 4/23)

We’re going to continue attacking the White Sox anytime that we can. Festa is already a strong option on his own as he has spun nine scoreless innings with a 1.11 WHIP and a 10/2 K/BB ratio through his first two starts, the fact that he gets to battle Martin Perez and the White Sox at home is simply a bonus. It’s shocking that he’s rostered in only eight percent of all Yahoo leagues at the moment.

National League

Andrew Abbott Reds, LHP (vs. Marlins - Wednesday 4/23)

Another team that we like to pick on is the Marlins. Abbott looked sharp in his season debut last week, giving up just one run while posting a 0.80 WHIP and five strikeouts over five innings against the Pirates. He’s still rostered in only 15 percent of all Yahoo leagues. That will certainly change in the days leading up to his start against the Fish, so it may be wise to strike early to secure him for that one.

Last Week’s Review

Osvaldo Bido Athletics, RHP (@ White Sox - Wednesday 4/16)

It was a strange start in which Bido didn’t record a single strikeout, but he surrendered just one run over 5 2/3 innings in a victory over the White Sox. While we’d like something in terms of punchouts, that’s still a great start and something that we would take ten times out of ten from a streaming option.

Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks, LHP (vs. Marlins - Thursday 4/17)

E-Rod was brilliant in his start against the Marlins, piling up nine strikeouts while allowing just one earned run in a victory over the Fish. He’s not going to deliver those types of results every week, but we have seen early on what types of benefits you can get from streaming against the worst offenses in the league. Hopefully you listened and were able to pick up either of last week’s recommendations!

