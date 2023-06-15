 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension

  
Published June 15, 2023 12:43 PM
vic fangio, r m

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on as players stretch during an NFL football training camp session Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players on Thursday, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal, which will pay the 24-year-old an average of $7.875 million annually. The contract starts out with a $10 million salary next season and gradually decreases to $6 million in the final year, 2030-31.

Bratt, who earned $5.45 million last season, was a restricted free agent. He had 32 goals and 41 assists as the Devils made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. His 32 goals and plus-14 rating were career highs.

“It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed,” Fitzgerald said. “I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute toward the team’s long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey.”

Bratt has played six seasons with the Devils, starting in 2017-18. He is one of 10 players in franchise history to have 70-plus points in multiple seasons. He is also the first Devils player since Zach Parise (2008-09 to 2009-10) with at least 70 points in consecutive seasons.

Bratt slumped in the playoffs, scoring a goal and five assists as New Jersey beat the Rangers in seven games in the first round and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five in the second.

Bratt has 102 goals and 174 assists in his career, the most points earned by a player drafted after the second round from the 2016 draft.

Prior to the NHL, the winger spent two seasons playing in Sweden.