Italian Alps to host 2028 Youth Winter Olympics

Italy will host the 2028 Youth Winter Olympics spread across the Alps in the northern part of the country.

Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 will mark the fifth Youth Winter Games following 2012 (Innsbruck, Austria), 2016 (Lillehammer, Norway), 2020 (Lausanne, Switzerland) and 2024 (Gangwon, South Korea).

Italy, which will host the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, will become the first nation to hold a Youth Olympics — Summer or Winter — directly after holding a Summer or Winter Olympics.

Last July, the IOC named the Italian bid its “preferred host” for the 2028 Youth Olympics and invited Italian Olympic officials into targeted dialogue about hosting.

Then in December, the Italian bid was recommended by the IOC Executive Board to host in 2028, sending it to Thursday’s vote at an IOC session in Lausanne.

Seven of the 11 competition venues for 2028 will be carried over from the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

Notable past Youth Winter Olympians include snowboarder Chloe Kim, freestyle skier Eileen Gu and hockey player Jack Eichel.

Italy won the most gold medals (11) at the last Youth Winter Olympics in 2024.