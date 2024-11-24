Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, retires

Emma McKeon, who owns Australian records of 14 Olympic medals and six Olympic gold medals, has retired from swimming at age 30.

McKeon had said in April that Paris would be her final Olympics, but had left the door open to swimming in other competitions until an announcement Monday morning in Australia.

“Leading into Paris, I knew it would be my last Olympics, and the months since have given me time to reflect on my journey, and think about what I wanted my future to look like in swimming,” was posted on McKeon’s social media. “I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally.

“I wanted to see what I was capable of -- and I did.

“Swimming has given me so much. From the dream igniting at 5 years old, right through to my third Olympic games — I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships and memories that I am so thankful for. Along with every person who supported me, worked hard with me, and cheered me on. THANKYOU.

“Now I am excited to see how I can push myself in other ways, and for all the things that life has in store.”

McKeon finished her Olympic career in Paris by winning gold, silver and bronze relay medals. She is tied with Katie Ledecky for the most Olympic medals for a female swimmer. Among all female Summer Olympians, only gymnast Larisa Latynina won more medals (18).

In Tokyo in 2021, McKeon won seven medals, the most of any athlete at those Games, to break the Australian record for most career Olympic medals. She became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Games.