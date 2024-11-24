 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic 2024 - Round Two
Joel Dahmen wanted to ‘puke,’ but gutted out final round for 2025 PGA Tour card
The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
Maverick McNealy birdies final hole of PGA Tour season to win first event at RSM Classic
The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic prize money: How much could Luke Clanton have won this year?

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_goffpresser_241124.jpg
Goff: Lions embrace identity as ‘road warriors’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoeua_241124.jpg
Southampton’s Dibling has ‘quite the future’
nbc_nfl_tenlevispresser_241124.jpg
Levis: Win vs. Texans will give Titans confidence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic 2024 - Round Two
Joel Dahmen wanted to ‘puke,’ but gutted out final round for 2025 PGA Tour card
The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
Maverick McNealy birdies final hole of PGA Tour season to win first event at RSM Classic
The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic prize money: How much could Luke Clanton have won this year?

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_goffpresser_241124.jpg
Goff: Lions embrace identity as ‘road warriors’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoeua_241124.jpg
Southampton’s Dibling has ‘quite the future’
nbc_nfl_tenlevispresser_241124.jpg
Levis: Win vs. Texans will give Titans confidence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, retires

  
Published November 24, 2024 05:38 PM

Emma McKeon, who owns Australian records of 14 Olympic medals and six Olympic gold medals, has retired from swimming at age 30.

McKeon had said in April that Paris would be her final Olympics, but had left the door open to swimming in other competitions until an announcement Monday morning in Australia.

“Leading into Paris, I knew it would be my last Olympics, and the months since have given me time to reflect on my journey, and think about what I wanted my future to look like in swimming,” was posted on McKeon’s social media. “I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally.

“I wanted to see what I was capable of -- and I did.

“Swimming has given me so much. From the dream igniting at 5 years old, right through to my third Olympic games — I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships and memories that I am so thankful for. Along with every person who supported me, worked hard with me, and cheered me on. THANKYOU.

“Now I am excited to see how I can push myself in other ways, and for all the things that life has in store.”

McKeon finished her Olympic career in Paris by winning gold, silver and bronze relay medals. She is tied with Katie Ledecky for the most Olympic medals for a female swimmer. Among all female Summer Olympians, only gymnast Larisa Latynina won more medals (18).

In Tokyo in 2021, McKeon won seven medals, the most of any athlete at those Games, to break the Australian record for most career Olympic medals. She became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Games.

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2
Torri Huske, Bobby Finke lead USA Swimming Golden Goggles award winners
Torri Huske and Bobby Finke won USA Swimming’s Athlete of the Year awards.