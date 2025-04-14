U.S. Star Makena Cook talks Passion and Vision for Flag Football’s Growth

Makena Cook, a high school sophomore from Costa Mesa, CA, has witnessed firsthand the rapid growth of flag football. What began as a spontaneous decision to join an all-boys team during recess has quickly turned into the journey of a rising star. Cook’s impressive achievements include competing on the U.S. 15U Junior National Team, helping the squad earn back-to-back gold medals at the Jr. International Cup in 2023 and 2024.

Her success is a testament to the explosive growth of flag football, but Cook’s dream is to continue to break down barriers and build for the next generation.

“By the time I graduate high school, I want to see flag football as a D1 sport everywhere,” Cook says. “I want every college to have it. I want it to be all over the map —everyone’s talking about it, everyone’s watching it. It’s everywhere. That’s the goal.”

In the interview below, Makena discusses her journey to the sport, her excitement for flag football’s debut at the LA 2028 Games, which NFL quarterbacks inspire her, and much more.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I read that you have always had a super high level of athleticism. You asked for a pull-up bar when you were six years old. You’ve done all of the sports — soccer, track, Ninja Warrior training, basketball. So tell me, how did you end up in flag football?

Makena Cook: From just playing every sport and seeing my brother playing, I figured if [the sport] was going to be an option, I might as well just have fun and try something [new].

Can you share the story of how you got recruited to play on the Boys Flag Football team?

Cook: We were at recess one time, and I was playing soccer. One of the boys threw the ball over, and when I threw it back to them, they said, “Why don’t you come play with us?” and I started from there.

What was your experience like playing for an all-boys team?

Cook: It was a little bit hard, but you get used to it after a while. At first, it was an adjustment, especially coming from playing with all girls and from soccer. But it was fun. I was friends with most of them too, so that was nice.

Is there a specific moment where you really fell in love with flag football? Do you have a specific memory that comes to mind that day?

Cook: I don’t know if I have one specifically for flag football, but with football in general, it’s from watching the Super Bowls with my family and all of my neighbors. Seeing the atmosphere and being with everyone while watching the game is just really fun. I think that’s when I fell in love with football.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - AUGUST 09: Makena Cook, left, of Orange Lutheran throws passes during a pre-game warmup for a girls flag football scrimmage game against Marina at Marina High School in Huntington Beach on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Girls flag football is an official CIF sport this coming school year. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Did you ever imagine that you could be competing at the highest level of football at that time?

Cook: Playing football has always been a dream of mine. It’s always something that I’ve loved doing and enjoyed watching. Being a part of it was always something I wanted to do.

What do you love about flag football, and what has the sport taught you about yourself and about life in general?

Cook: I think it’s the structure of the game, but also the freeness of the game. There are routes and plays, but anything can happen during the game. There are so many different plays. You might run a slant, but you can turn that slant into a 50-yard touchdown. The flow of the game is just way different. In soccer, you’re playing the entire time but in flag football, you stop, and there are different downs. Those differences make it super fun.

Last season, you were featured in the NFL Kickoff commercial “This is Football Country”. In the behind-the-scenes video that was posted, you ended with some very powerful words. When they asked you what advice you wanted to give to the next generation, you said, “The barriers will break down, and you just have to keep dreaming.”

What are some of the barriers that you faced in flag football, and how have you seen them come down?

Cook: Dealing with the people who say, “She’s a girl, so she can’t play football,” and then going out there and throwing and having them say, “Whoa, she can do that?” The stereotypical comments like, “You throw like a girl” or “She can’t do it.”

There are already natural barriers against women in sports, period — not just in flag football. I think if we keep breaking down those barriers and keep building for the next generation, there won’t be any of those barriers left.

You got to play for the U.S 15U Junior National Team for the last two seasons. Tell me about your experience last summer at the Junior International Cup.

Cook: It was so much fun! In the dorms, we stayed with all the different countries together and that was just so cool. Some of us didn’t speak the same language, so we used Google Translate to talk to each other. I’ve always just played against people within the country, but to be able to play against people from around the world was just so cool and really special.

Makena’s Instagram

Did having that taste and experience give you any extra motivation for the LA 2028 Games?

Cook: Yes! That’s definitely a big dream for me, and I’m going to keep working towards that.

Did you grow up watching the Olympics as a kid?

Cook: Oh yeah, every single Olympics was a big deal in our house. It was so much to watch. It’s a one-of-a-kind moment and something you always dream about.

Did you ever think that flag football would be an Olympic sport?

Cook: No, I didn’t. When I was little, I always dreamed about playing soccer in the Olympics, but now that it’s flag football, it’s a whole new world, and it’s amazing! I’m so excited!

Makena’s Instagram

What has it been like having the people closest to you supporting you and pushing you towards the dream, especially when you said there were so many barriers set up at the time?

Cook: It means a lot. Sometimes, I would come home and be really upset about how people were treating me, but the support at home — being able to talk to my mom and having my brother encourage me and help me get better at football — all helped me. Leaning on my village was really helpful.

Who are some other members of your flag football village?

Cook: All of my coaches, all of the USA [staff], and all of my club coaches...there are too many people to thank, but they all support me and help me chase my dream, so I’m really thankful for them.

Makena’s Instagram

Are there any members on the senior national team that you look up to?

Cook: All of them, honestly. Being able to be in the juniors and watch them practice sometimes was just so cool. That could be me in a couple of years so that’s really exciting!

Who are the quarterbacks that you love to watch?

Cook: Patrick Mahomes — he does things that no one else can do. Obviously, Tom Brady — all the championships he’s won and his leadership. There are so many quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson — watching him run and trying to emulate his moves. All the quarterbacks, every single time I’m watching an NFL game, I pay attention to what they do and try to copy it.

Some of those players you mentioned are global ambassadors for flag football and have vocalized their support for the game. What does it mean to you when you get to hear that?

Cook: That means so much! Being able to know that they see us and support us just gives me an extra boost of energy. It makes me think “Okay, we can do this.”

You’re only a sophomore in high school, and you are quickly rising in the sport. Where would you like to see flag football go by the time that you graduate high school?

Cook: By the time I graduate high school, I want to see flag football as a D1 sport everywhere. I want every college to have it. I want it to be all over the map —everyone’s talking about it, everyone’s watching it. It’s everywhere. That’s the goal.