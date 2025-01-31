“Let My Game Speak": USA Flag Football’s Maci Joncich on the rising impact of the new Olympic sport

Maci Joncich (JOHN-sitch) made history last summer when she became the youngest player to make the U.S. National Women’s Flag Football Team at age 17, helping the U.S. capture its third straight world championship title in Finland — a milestone Joncich calls ‘the greatest experience of her life.’ However, this is just one of the many ways the sport has enriched the life of the Henderson, Nevada native.

Flag football, primarily driven by girls and women, has quickly become one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. In the conversation below, Joncich — now a freshman at the University of Florida where she plays on the club team — shares her journey to the sport, the lessons it’s taught her, and her hopes for its future, which includes LA 2028 and beyond.

Maci, I read that when you started playing flag football you were the only girl in your league. Can you talk about how you got into the sport and what your early experiences were like?

Maci Joncich: I have two older brothers, and we’re a very active family. We’ve always been playing sports, from when we were younger all the way through our college years.

When I was younger, my brothers played in this little Saturday flag football league here in Henderson [Nevada], and I thought it looked so cool. I always wanted to join, but I knew I’d be the only girl. One of their coaches said, ‘Hey, you should give it a try—you look athletic.’ I thought, ‘Okay, why not?’

So, I joined, and I was the only girl out of hundreds of guys. But it was so much fun, and looking back, I’m really grateful for that experience. It definitely helped shape who I am today.

Nevada, your home state, is one of the few places that has sanctioned girls’ flag football as a high school varsity sport. Can you talk about what flag football means to your state?

Joncich: Yes, I think it’s huge! In the Las Vegas Valley, it’s a big sport and it’s a big deal. I played for three years for my high school. They didn’t have it my freshman year due to COVID, but, during those three years, I was travelling to other schools and playing — seeing the people that would come to the games. It’s a big deal. I really, really appreciated that, and I’m so thankful for it because I know so many other states don’t have it yet, and I think that’s crazy.

I really think the movement to get flag football in all states is really important, but in Nevada, it’s a big deal not only for high school athletes but for youth as well.

Now, the sport will make its Olympic debut at the LA 2028 Games! What does the growth of flag football mean to you and can you talk about some of the changes in terms of accessibility and opportunities that you’ve seen from when you first started playing the sport up until now?

Joncich: I think the Olympic announcement was the biggest thing that we’ve seen for flag football, and it’s so, so cool! Just looking back to when I started, I was the only girl in a league full of hundreds of guys. I visited that league a couple of months ago, and now they have girls’ and women’s divisions. That really wouldn’t be [possible] without this rapid growth and the Olympic announcement.

It’s been extremely beneficial for the sport. As for accessibility, people are able to play the sport so much more when there are leagues that have it for girls, for guys — for everybody! I think it’s really important.

What changes have you seen since the Olympic news broke just over a year ago?

Joncich: Even at the high school level, my junior year, we had maybe 50 girls try out but by my senior year, we had 10 to 20 more. That’s a small difference, but you can still see the impact that it did make. With the adult division that I’m kind of moving my way into now, you can definitely see the growth. There are so many more athletes, and they really have this passion that’s driving them towards the Olympics. It’s really cool to see how hard people are working and how they’re bringing it into their gameplay.

I want to talk about your international career. You helped lead the U.S. women’s national team to their third straight world title this summer in Finland. You were the youngest player ever to make the women’s roster. Can you talk about your experience with the team?

Joncich: It was incredible! Finland was really the greatest experience of my life and I will say that forever. Being a part of the team, especially as the youngest athlete, was so special because I was just able to play [alongside] athletes who are incredible at what they do.

Even playing against the women in other countries, visiting with the men and seeing how their gameplay is different from ours, it’s so special. I feel like I can grow as a player and as a person by surrounding myself with such world-class athletes. It was so, so awesome.

Did you get a chance to play with any athletes that you’ve looked up to?

Joncich: I’ve always looked up to Vanita Krouch, our quarterback. She’s an incredible person and a perfect leader — she’s so great and I’ve always wanted to play with her! It’s a dream come true for me to be playing with her and learning from her. We also make each other better. I think it’s really cool that I can do that at this age and still learn from her.

What would you say is your overall takeaway from that experience? What do you feel like you learned from it?

Joncich: I not only learned how to be a better player, but I learned so many different things on the field. I think I learned to not take anything for granted and to truly be grateful for the opportunities that have been given to me. Even just trying out for that team, I was surrounded by these amazing, amazing athletes, and I was able to learn so much from them and build connections that I’m going to have for the rest of my life. I think that’s really, really special.

What do you want the world to know about the U.S. women’s national flag football team?

Joncich: I want the world to know that we are not done and we’re coming for more! China is our next goal, the World Games in 2025. I think that we have [seen] so much growth as a team. We’re incredible now but I think we can be even better.

I know LA 2028 is a goal for you, and you mentioned China. What are some other steps in the journey that you’re looking forward to?

Joncich: Right now, I have to remake the team in March leading up to the China World Games in 2025 so I’m just taking it step by step. We also have the Continental Championships in Panama in 2025. Each of these events is a stepping stone [toward] LA 2028. I’m always keeping that in the back of my mind as my end goal, but I know I need to stay focused on what’s happening in front of me right now.

How has flag football changed your life? How has it equipped and empowered you?

Joncich: It’s definitely [shaped] me into who I am today, 100%. Playing in a team environment my entire life has really allowed me to become a great leader. It’s allowed me to mature by playing with older, more experienced women — and even with players who have less experience than I do. It’s given me the ability to teach, help others, and see things from another perspective.

There are so many lessons I’ve learned from flag football. I think any team sport is incredibly beneficial, and I’m so thankful that I can continue playing through college and, hopefully, into my adult years.

You just finished up your first semester at the University of Florida; tell me about your time with the Gators. What has it been like and what are you looking forward to about the upcoming season?

Joncich: My first semester was so much fun! Being in that big school environment and going to football games is great. The Gators Club Flag Football team played in the NIRSA National Championship, and we ended up winning, so that was really cool!

I’m so grateful to have that team alongside me. It’s a big school, and being across the country where I don’t know many people, having the team by my side has been incredibly helpful. I’m looking forward to playing more with them and getting a great education at Florida.

When you look back to your days of being the only girl on the team like we talked about earlier, what are some of the lessons that you learned from there that have contributed to your success today?

Joncich: A big one that I’ve always remembered is not caring about what people think. Being the only girl out there, the guys would make comments like, ‘She’s not very good,’ or ‘You play like a girl.’ Sometimes even coaches can have that attitude. But I’ve learned to brush that off and just let my game speak. I’ve learned to stay mature about the situation — without talking back or doing anything that could be harmful to myself or others. Brushing things off and being true to myself has been a really big [lesson] that I’ve learned.

The U.S. Men's and Women's Flag National Teams pictured in Pajulahti, Finland on Tuesday 27th of August 2024. Picture: Roni Rekomaa/AP Images for the NFL.

What advice would you give to the next generation of girls and women who want to play flag football?

Joncich: I would say, just keep at it. Take advantage of every single opportunity that is given to you. If there’s a tournament two hours away and you don’t know if you should go—go! Get out of your comfort zone a little bit and meet new people. Some things are going to be difficult.

If you really do love the sport, it’s so important just to keep playing and to surround yourself with different people, players, and coaches so you can learn from new perspectives and make yourself better. It’s going to make your life incredible! My life has been driven by flag football and it’s gotten me so far. I’m so thankful for it and I think that it can do the same for a lot of girls and women.

Where do you hope to see the sport in the next ten years from now?

Joncich: I really, really hope to see it as a Division 1 NCAA sport. I think that would be so incredible! I know that it is in NAIA schools right now, and that’s so awesome to see scholarships being given out for flag football. I wouldn’t even have imagined that when I was younger, but seeing it [reach] NCAA would be awesome.

I’d also like to see flag football in the 2032 and 2036 Olympics! It would be great to keep it as an Olympic sport and just see where it goes.