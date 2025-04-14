 Skip navigation
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
MLB Team Power Rankings: Red-hot Padres leapfrog Dodgers for the top spot
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Rory McIlroy wins Masters golf tournament
Home club in a frenzy, calls for knighthood, face on cakes: Rory McIlroy ‘a hero’ in Northern Ireland
paige_bueckers.jpg
WNBA Draft Order 2025: Full list for all three rounds including Dallas Wings with first overall pick

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250414.jpg
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Organizers unveil sleek metallic torches for Milan-Cortina Olympics and Paralympics

  
Published April 14, 2025 11:56 AM

MILAN — Organizers for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unveiled a sleek and minimalistic metallic design for the torches that will be used in the traditional relay ahead of next year’s Winter Games.

The torches will be made primarily out of recycled materials, with a design system that lets the fuel canister be refilled up to 10 times — reducing the number of torches that will be needed, organizers said. Made from an aluminum and brass alloy, the Olympic torch features a blue-green hue while the Paralympic version is bronze colored.

“The design of the torch is intended to enhance the flame itself, the true essence of the torch relay,” organizers said. “The idea is to direct focus towards the flame, leaving the torch almost in the background. By concentrating on the simplicity of the design, the flame becomes the main protagonist.”

The Olympic flame will arrive in Rome on Dec. 4 and will begin its journey across Italy two days later.

The 2026 Games run Feb. 6-22 and the Paralympics run March 6-15.

The torches, which were designed by Italian architect Carlo Ratti, were displayed at joint presentations at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, and in Milan.