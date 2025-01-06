Erik Sullivan named U.S. women’s volleyball head coach

University of Texas associate head coach Erik Sullivan has been named the new U.S. women’s volleyball head coach.

Sullivan, an Olympic libero in 2000 and 2004, succeeds Karch Kiraly, who switched to coach the men’s national team after serving as the U.S. women’s head coach since September 2012.

“Karch Kiraly has left an incredible legacy, and I’m committed to continuing the work he has done with this amazing team,” Sullivan said in a press release. “My goal is to build on a strong foundation and create an environment where our athletes can develop to their fullest potential while competing at the highest level. I look forward to working alongside this talented group of athletes as we prepare for the challenges ahead.”

Sullivan, 52, served as associate head coach at Texas for the last 14 years, helping the Longhorns to three national titles.

Before Texas, Sullivan spent three seasons as an assistant at Nebraska. His first season in Lincoln coincided with Jordan Larson’s final season as a Huskers player.

Larson, now 38, said in August that she is “probably” finished playing for the national team after four Olympic appearances.

Sullivan was also the team leader for the U.S. men at the last three Olympics.

The U.S. women won a medal at each of the last five Olympics, including the program’s first Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021.

This summer, the quadrennial world championship will be in Thailand.