 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Erik Sullivan named U.S. women’s volleyball head coach

  
Published January 6, 2025 12:27 PM

University of Texas associate head coach Erik Sullivan has been named the new U.S. women’s volleyball head coach.

Sullivan, an Olympic libero in 2000 and 2004, succeeds Karch Kiraly, who switched to coach the men’s national team after serving as the U.S. women’s head coach since September 2012.

“Karch Kiraly has left an incredible legacy, and I’m committed to continuing the work he has done with this amazing team,” Sullivan said in a press release. “My goal is to build on a strong foundation and create an environment where our athletes can develop to their fullest potential while competing at the highest level. I look forward to working alongside this talented group of athletes as we prepare for the challenges ahead.”

Sullivan, 52, served as associate head coach at Texas for the last 14 years, helping the Longhorns to three national titles.

Before Texas, Sullivan spent three seasons as an assistant at Nebraska. His first season in Lincoln coincided with Jordan Larson’s final season as a Huskers player.

Larson, now 38, said in August that she is “probably” finished playing for the national team after four Olympic appearances.

Sullivan was also the team leader for the U.S. men at the last three Olympics.

The U.S. women won a medal at each of the last five Olympics, including the program’s first Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021.

This summer, the quadrennial world championship will be in Thailand.

VOLLEYBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-USA-ITA
Karch Kiraly named U.S. men’s volleyball head coach, symmetry for 2028 LA Olympics
Karch Kiraly, who coached the U.S. women’s volleyball team at the last three Olympics, will now coach the men.