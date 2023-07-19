 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after New Hampshire
nbc_big10promo_230506.jpg
Michigan, Penn State, Purdue headline NBC Sports, Peacock’s early Big Ten schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfto_justinthomasslump_230719.jpg
Thomas trying to stay positive during tough season
nbc_pft_mahomesankle_230719.jpg
How severe was Mahomes’ ankle injury in January?
nbc_pft_staffordcontract_230719.jpg
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after New Hampshire
nbc_big10promo_230506.jpg
Michigan, Penn State, Purdue headline NBC Sports, Peacock’s early Big Ten schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfto_justinthomasslump_230719.jpg
Thomas trying to stay positive during tough season
nbc_pft_mahomesankle_230719.jpg
How severe was Mahomes’ ankle injury in January?
nbc_pft_staffordcontract_230719.jpg
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gymnasts from Russia, Belarus could return to international competition as neutrals in 2024

  
Published July 19, 2023 02:07 PM
Russia Gymnastics

Russia’s Liliia Akhaimova, Russia’s Angelina Melnikova Russia’s Viktoriia Listunova and Russia’s Vladislava Urazova celebrate after winning the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Gymnasts from Russia and Belarus could return to international competition as neutral athletes starting Jan. 1, 2024, if conditions are met.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced Wednesday that it could lift its ban on gymnasts from those countries.

The FIG, along with most international sports federations, banned athletes from Russia and Belarus shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 with the aid of Belarus as a staging ground.

The FIG repeated Wednesday that it condemns Russia’s invasion, supports the victims of the war and remains committed to impose “severe punishments” to anyone in international gymnastics who is involved in or supports war.

Other sports federations lifted bans in recent months, allowing athletes to compete in a neutral capacity without representing Russia and Belarus officially per IOC recommendations.

The FIG is following that model, issuing what it called “strict conditions” for “individual neutral athletes without any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their respective National Federations or National Olympic Committees.”

Athletes must apply for reinstatement and face several to-be-announced measures to ensure “strict compliance with the neutrality requirements,” according to the FIG.

“By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent neutral athletes, the FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that gymnastics is seeking peace,” FIG President Morinari Watanabe said in a press release.

If athletes return in early 2024, they could qualify for the Paris Olympics. The FIG said that a decision on Olympic eligibility for athletes from Russia and Belarus “is the responsibility of the IOC.”

The ban on gymnasts from Russia and Belarus already extended through a deadline to qualify for the artistic gymnastics team events.

In Tokyo, Russia’s men and women, competing as the Russian Olympic Committee rather than Russia due to the nation’s doping violations, won both Olympic team titles.

Gymnasts can still qualify for individual Olympic spots.