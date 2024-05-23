U.S. men’s hockey team eliminated in world championship quarterfinals

The U.S. men’s hockey team lost in the quarterfinals of the world championship for its earliest exit from the tournament in five years.

Host Czechia blanked the U.S. 1-0 behind a second-period goal from Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha and a shutout from Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal.

The Americans lost in the semifinals of worlds the previous three years.

Czechia advanced to play Sweden in Saturday’s semifinals. The other semi pits Canada against Switzerland. The gold- and bronze-medal games are Sunday in Prague.

The U.S.’ last silver at worlds came in 1950. Its lone gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

This year’s U.S. roster was its most decorated in years, including seven-time NHL All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau, five-time All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, four-time All-Star forward Brady Tkachuk and two-time All Star defenseman Zach Werenski.

Alex Lyon of the Detroit Red Wings started the first two games in goal for the U.S. in group play, was injured and replaced on the roster by Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals. Lindgren was in the crease against Czechia in the quarterfinals.

During the tournament, Gaudreau broke Patrick Kane’s national team record for career points and assists in world championship play reaching 43 and 30, respectively.

Brock Nelson tied the national team career record for goals at worlds (19) held by Bruce Mather and Russell Johnson.