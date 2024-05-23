 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis 500 Row 7 – An unlikely historic row
MLB: Grapefruit League-Press Conference
MLB says robot home plate umpires unlikely for 2025
Tim Merlier
Merlier sprints to second victory in Stage 18 of Giro d’Italia, Pogacar maintains considerable lead

Top Clips

nbc_dps_maverickstimberwolvesgame1recap_240523__468822.jpg
Edwards ‘exhausted’ during Wolves Game 1 defeat
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240523.jpg
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis 500 Row 7 – An unlikely historic row
MLB: Grapefruit League-Press Conference
MLB says robot home plate umpires unlikely for 2025
Tim Merlier
Merlier sprints to second victory in Stage 18 of Giro d’Italia, Pogacar maintains considerable lead

Top Clips

nbc_dps_maverickstimberwolvesgame1recap_240523__468822.jpg
Edwards ‘exhausted’ during Wolves Game 1 defeat
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240523.jpg
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. men’s hockey team eliminated in world championship quarterfinals

  
Published May 23, 2024 05:05 PM

The U.S. men’s hockey team lost in the quarterfinals of the world championship for its earliest exit from the tournament in five years.

Host Czechia blanked the U.S. 1-0 behind a second-period goal from Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha and a shutout from Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal.

The Americans lost in the semifinals of worlds the previous three years.

Czechia advanced to play Sweden in Saturday’s semifinals. The other semi pits Canada against Switzerland. The gold- and bronze-medal games are Sunday in Prague.

The U.S.’ last silver at worlds came in 1950. Its lone gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

This year’s U.S. roster was its most decorated in years, including seven-time NHL All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau, five-time All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, four-time All-Star forward Brady Tkachuk and two-time All Star defenseman Zach Werenski.

Alex Lyon of the Detroit Red Wings started the first two games in goal for the U.S. in group play, was injured and replaced on the roster by Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals. Lindgren was in the crease against Czechia in the quarterfinals.

During the tournament, Gaudreau broke Patrick Kane’s national team record for career points and assists in world championship play reaching 43 and 30, respectively.

Brock Nelson tied the national team career record for goals at worlds (19) held by Bruce Mather and Russell Johnson.