Top News
Tiger Woods’ daughter helps high school soccer team to state championship
NCAA Basketball: Rice at Memphis
No. 18 Memphis at UAB Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage - Day 5
This player set to become first former LIV Golf member to qualify for The Players

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
nbc_smx_daytonahlv2_250301.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Guillaume Cizeron eyes ice dance return with Laurence Fournier Beaudry

  
Published March 2, 2025 08:16 AM

Guillaume Cizeron, who won 2022 Olympic ice dance gold with Gabriella Papadakis for France, plans to return to ice dance competition with a new partner, Laurence Fournier Beaudry, who has been competing for Canada.

“A new story begins,” the skaters said in a social media post announcing the partnership.

They want “to make France shine at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games in 2026,” according to a France figure skating federation press release.

Fournier Beaudry is now listed as representing France by the International Skating Union.

A rep for the skaters said that Fournier Beaudry is in the process of obtaining French citizenship to make them eligible to compete together at the Olympics. The Olympics have stricter nationality requirements than other major ISU competitions like World Championships and Grand Prix events.

Cizeron, 30, and Papadakis, 29, announced a joint retirement on Dec. 3. Their last competition was March 2022 when they won a fifth world title together.

Fournier Beaudry, 32, placed ninth at the 2022 Olympics with Nikolaj Sørensen, then fifth and ninth at the last two World Championships.

This past October, Sørensen was banned for at least six years for sexual maltreatment, according to Canada’s Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner.

With their previous partners, both Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron trained at the Ice Academy of Montreal.

After Papadakis and Cizeron left competition, Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the last two World Championships in 2023 and 2024.

Later this month, Chock and Bates will bid to become the first ice dance couple to win three consecutive world titles in 28 years.

