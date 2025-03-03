 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at COTA won by Christopher Bell
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodlukeclanton_250302.jpg
Will Clanton make 2025 Ryder Cup team?
nbc_cbb_illinoismichigan_250302.jpg
Highlights: Illinois routs No. 15 Michigan
wis_msu.jpg
HLs: No. 8 Michigan State downs No. 11 Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at COTA won by Christopher Bell
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodlukeclanton_250302.jpg
Will Clanton make 2025 Ryder Cup team?
nbc_cbb_illinoismichigan_250302.jpg
Highlights: Illinois routs No. 15 Michigan
wis_msu.jpg
HLs: No. 8 Michigan State downs No. 11 Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Snow League Aspen: How to watch, schedule, preview

  
Published March 3, 2025 07:20 AM

The first of event of the Snow League, a competition tour for snowboarders and freeskiers founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, airs live this Friday and Saturday on Peacock.

Aspen’s Snowmass resort in Colorado hosts snowboard halfpipe competition in a head-to-head format.

The fields include 2022 Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano of Japan, plus two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro.

On Friday, Peacock airs live coverage of men’s and women’s qualifying heats starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, Peacock airs live coverage of men’s and women’s quarterfinals, semifinals and finals starting at 11:30 a.m. The format is below.

snow-league-format.png

Athletes accumulate points based on results from each event to crown The Snow League World Champion at the end of the season. Results will also count toward the World Snowboard Points List, which can be used to determine 2026 Olympic team selections.

The total prize purse of more than $1.5 million — split equally between women and men — is billed by the league as the richest in both sports.

After Aspen, the Snow League resumes next fall and winter with events in China (December 2025), Aspen (February 2026) and Switzerland (March 2026). Ski halfpipe debuts on the circuit at the China stop.

Jessie Diggins
2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: Storylines one year out from the Games
The U.S. Winter Olympic team is loaded with new stars and returning legends going into the Milan Cortina Games.