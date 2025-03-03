The Snow League Aspen: How to watch, schedule, preview

The first of event of the Snow League, a competition tour for snowboarders and freeskiers founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, airs live this Friday and Saturday on Peacock.

Aspen’s Snowmass resort in Colorado hosts snowboard halfpipe competition in a head-to-head format.

The fields include 2022 Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano of Japan, plus two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro.

On Friday, Peacock airs live coverage of men’s and women’s qualifying heats starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, Peacock airs live coverage of men’s and women’s quarterfinals, semifinals and finals starting at 11:30 a.m. The format is below.

Athletes accumulate points based on results from each event to crown The Snow League World Champion at the end of the season. Results will also count toward the World Snowboard Points List, which can be used to determine 2026 Olympic team selections.

The total prize purse of more than $1.5 million — split equally between women and men — is billed by the league as the richest in both sports.

After Aspen, the Snow League resumes next fall and winter with events in China (December 2025), Aspen (February 2026) and Switzerland (March 2026). Ski halfpipe debuts on the circuit at the China stop.