NBC Sports, Peacock to present Big East basketball starting in 2024-25 season
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota

Top Clips

Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft's 'French invasion'
NASCAR at Nashville: Three things to watch for
How far can USMNT go in Copa America?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBC Sports, Peacock to present Big East basketball starting in 2024-25 season
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota

Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft's 'French invasion'
NASCAR at Nashville: Three things to watch for
How far can USMNT go in Copa America?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Skye Blakely to miss U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials due to injury

  
Published June 27, 2024 11:43 AM
Gymnast Skye Blakely will miss this week’s Olympic Trials after injuring her right Achilles in practice Wednesday, according to USA Gymnastics.

Blakely, 19, sustained the injury while practicing on floor exercise at the trials venue in Minneapolis, according to reporters on site.

Blakely was the all-around silver medalist at the Xfinity U.S. Championships four weeks ago, putting her in strong contention to make her first Olympic team at the time.

At the Tokyo Olympic Trials, Blakely tore an elbow ligament warming up for vault, her first event, and withdrew. She underwent Tommy John surgery.

She came back to make the team for world championships in 2022 and 2023, earning team gold each year.

Olympic Trials are Thursday through Sunday with the women’s competition on Friday and Sunday.

The women’s all-around winner combining results from the two days of competition automatically makes the Olympic team.

A three-person selection committee picks the other four team members, taking into account results dating back to last fall’s world championships.