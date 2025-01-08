 Skip navigation
France flanker Ollivon says he will undergo knee surgery and rules himself out until next season

  
Published January 7, 2025 08:27 PM
RUGBYU-FRA-ARG

France’s number eight Charles Ollivon gestures during the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union test match between France and Argentina at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on November 22, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

TOULON, France — France and Toulon flanker Charles Ollivon said Tuesday he will undergo surgery on his right knee and miss the rest of the season.

Ollivon, who has scored 16 tries in 46 appearances with France, got injured over the weekend with his Top 14 club during a 36-24 win over Racing 92.

“It’s hard to share this moment with you,” Ollivon said on social media. “I have to stop doing what I love for now and I’m going to have surgery soon. I’m now 200% behind the team before I can join them next season.”

The 31-year-old Ollivon will miss the Six Nations tournament. France opens its campaign against Wales on Jan. 31.

He played in the recent Autumn series, coming off the bench in the 30-29 win against New Zealand and standing out with his tackling in the 37-23 win against Argentina.