Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley get lifetime bans in match-fixing case

  
Published June 21, 2023 11:46 PM
2011 Australian Open - Day 9

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Nastja Kolar of Slovenia plays a forehand in her second round junior doubles match with Danka Kovinic of Montenegro against Ayaka Okuno of Japan and Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan during day nine of the 2011 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LONDON -- Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley were banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.

Kolar, a 28-year-old Slovene, committed 25 offenses from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000. Riley, an American, committed 15 offenses in the same period and was fined $50,000.

The ITIA said the penalties reflected “the depth and significance of these breaches, which included contriving aspects of matches, wagering, facilitating wagering, courtsiding, conspiracy, and failing to report corrupt approaches.” Courtsiding is a prohibited practice which involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes.

The agency said “neither player showed any contrition or remorse for their actions.”

Kolar’s WTA ranking peaked inside the top 200 for both singles and doubles; Riley’s singles ranking reached No. 691 in 2015.