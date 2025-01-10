Australian Open 2025: Schedule, draws, brackets, order of play

The 2025 Australian Open marks the first Grand Slam of the tennis season. Much has changed since the most recent Slam, the U.S. Open last summer.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, bidding to be the first woman to three-peat in Melbourne since Martina Hingis, is seeded No. 1 at a Slam for the first time. She took the No. 1 ranking from Iga Swiatek of Poland in October.

Swiatek is the No. 2 seed. In November, it was announced that she accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ. Anti-doping authorities accepted Swiatek’s explanation that the positive test was unintentionally triggered by contaminated melatonin.

Coco Gauff, the No. 3 seed, changed coaches after the U.S. Open, then won the WTA Finals and recorded two straight-sets wins over Swiatek. Swiatek had been 11-1 against Gauff before that.

On the men’s side, Italian Jannik Sinner is the defending champion and No. 1 seed. Sinner is playing while awaiting a Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict of a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal of his doping case.

Sinner tested positive twice in March for the anabolic steroid Clostebol but was found by a tribunal to have no fault or negligence. Tennis anti-doping officials accepted Sinner’s explanation that it was unintentional: a physiotherapist used an over-the-counter spray containing the substance to treat his own skin wound, then gave daily massages to Sinner without using gloves.

That news came out six days before the U.S. Open. Sinner then won the tournament Sept. 8. On Sept. 28, WADA announced it was appealing the verdict, seeking a ban between one and two years.

Novak Djokovic announced in November that he hired longtime rival Andy Murray as his new coach. Djokovic, 37, is bidding for a 25th Grand Slam singles title (to break his tie for the record with Margaret Court) and an 11th title in Australia (to tie Court’s record).

Carlos Alcaraz had a much quieter offseason. He is an Australian Open shy of a career Grand Slam. If the Spaniard wins in Melbourne in 2025 or 2026, he will become the youngest man to complete the career Slam.

2025 Australian Open tournament schedule

The Australian Open main draw singles tournaments run from Jan. 12-26.

Jan. 12-14: First Round

Jan. 15-16: Second Round

Jan. 17-18: Third Round

Jan. 19-20: Fourth Round

Jan. 21-22: Quarterfinals

Jan. 23: Women’s Semifinals

Jan. 24: Men’s Semifinals

Jan. 25: Women’s Final

Jan. 26: Men’s Final

Australian Open Order of Play — Day 1

Rod Laver Arena (starting Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Qinwen Zheng (5) vs. Anca Todoni

Casper Ruud (6) vs. Jaume Munar

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs. Sloane Stephens (starting Sunday at 3 a.m. ET)

Alexander Zverev (2) vs. Lucas Pouille

Margaret Court Arena (starting Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Arthur Fils (20) vs. Otto Virtanen

Donna Vekic (18) vs. Diane Parry

Jiri Lehecka (24) vs. Li Tu (starting Sunday at 3 a.m. ET)

Anna Blinkova vs. Daria Saville

The full order of play is here.

2025 Australian Open women’s singles draw, bracket

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round.

Sabalenka could get No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen of China in the quarterfinals in what would be a rematch of the 2024 Australian Open final. Sabalenka could get No. 3 seed Coco Gauff in the semifinals in what would be a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open final.

Gauff opens against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. Kenin won their last meeting at 2023 Wimbledon. Gauff could face two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

2025 Australian Open men’s singles draw, bracket

No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz and No. 7 Novak Djokovic could meet in the quarterfinals. Last year, they met in the Wimbledon final (won by Alcaraz) and the Olympic final (won by Djokovic).

Top seed Jannik Sinner is the only man in his quarter of the draw who has won a Slam. He could get No. 4 Taylor Fritz or No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

Fritz, the U.S. Open runner-up, is the highest-seeded American man at a Slam since Andy Roddick was No. 3 at 2007 Wimbledon.