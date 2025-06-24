 Skip navigation
Noah Syndergaard
Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox
Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova saves 2 match points in first-round win at Eastbourne
Luke Richardson
Nashville Predators hire former Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson as assistant

French Open semifinalist Lois Boisson out of Wimbledon qualifying event in first round

  
June 24, 2025

LONDON — French Open surprise semifinalist Loïs Boisson has lost in the first round of qualifying for Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old Boisson was beaten 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4 by No. 197-ranked Carson Branstine of Canada in a rare match for the French player on grass at the Roehampton qualifying venue.

Boisson soared from No. 361 to No. 65 after her deep run at Roland-Garros in her Grand Slam main draw singles debut, and was top-seeded in the Wimbledon qualifying draw.

Being denied a wild card into the Wimbledon main draw provoked criticism in France of tournament organizers in London.

Boisson beat top-10 players Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva at the French Open before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.