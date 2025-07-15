British tennis player Tara Moore is banned for 4 years after doping ruling is upheld

LONDON — British tennis player Tara Moore was banned for four years Tuesday after a court agreed with the International Tennis Integrity Agency that she should be suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Moore tested positive for anabolic steroids boldenone and nandrolone in April 2022, but she was cleared in December 2023 after an independent tribunal determined that the result was caused by eating contaminated meat while she was competing in Colombia.

The ITIA appealed that ruling, focusing on the portion of the findings related to nandrolone, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in the ITIA’s favor, saying the majority of its panel felt that Moore couldn’t prove the sample was consistent with the ingestion of contaminated meat.

“For the ITIA, every case is considered according to the individual facts and circumstances,” its CEO, Karen Moorhouse, said in a statement.

“Our bar for appealing a first instance decision is high, and the decision is not taken lightly. In this case, our independent scientific advice was that the player did not adequately explain the high level of nandrolone present in their sample. Today’s ruling is consistent with this position.”

The 32-year-old Moore is currently ranked No. 864 in singles and 187 in doubles, mostly playing in lower-level WTA Tour events since returning from her provisional suspension after the positive test. The ruling Tuesday said that time would be credited toward her suspension.