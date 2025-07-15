 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 9): Mercury lap Lynx; Liberty looking up; Fever catch fire
NHL: NHL Draft
Blackhawks agree to 3-year, entry-level deal with No. 3 overall pick Anton Frondell
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey’s beloved emergency backup goalies face an uncertain future with new NHL rule

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bmspringcreek_250715.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Spring Creek biggest moments
nbc_roto_kylestowersv2_250715.jpg
Stowers ‘found his groove’ before All-Star Break
nbc_roto_raleigh_250715.jpg
What to expect from Raleigh post All-Star break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 9): Mercury lap Lynx; Liberty looking up; Fever catch fire
NHL: NHL Draft
Blackhawks agree to 3-year, entry-level deal with No. 3 overall pick Anton Frondell
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey’s beloved emergency backup goalies face an uncertain future with new NHL rule

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bmspringcreek_250715.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Spring Creek biggest moments
nbc_roto_kylestowersv2_250715.jpg
Stowers ‘found his groove’ before All-Star Break
nbc_roto_raleigh_250715.jpg
What to expect from Raleigh post All-Star break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

British tennis player Tara Moore is banned for 4 years after doping ruling is upheld

  
Published July 15, 2025 04:59 PM
Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Two

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Heather Watson (L) of Great Britain serves with teammate Ena Shibahara of Japan against Sarah Beth Grey and Tara Moore of Great Britain during the Women’s Double’s Round of 16 match on Day Two of the Rothesay Open Nottingham at Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 11, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)

Getty Images for LTA

LONDON — British tennis player Tara Moore was banned for four years Tuesday after a court agreed with the International Tennis Integrity Agency that she should be suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Moore tested positive for anabolic steroids boldenone and nandrolone in April 2022, but she was cleared in December 2023 after an independent tribunal determined that the result was caused by eating contaminated meat while she was competing in Colombia.

The ITIA appealed that ruling, focusing on the portion of the findings related to nandrolone, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in the ITIA’s favor, saying the majority of its panel felt that Moore couldn’t prove the sample was consistent with the ingestion of contaminated meat.

“For the ITIA, every case is considered according to the individual facts and circumstances,” its CEO, Karen Moorhouse, said in a statement.

“Our bar for appealing a first instance decision is high, and the decision is not taken lightly. In this case, our independent scientific advice was that the player did not adequately explain the high level of nandrolone present in their sample. Today’s ruling is consistent with this position.”

The 32-year-old Moore is currently ranked No. 864 in singles and 187 in doubles, mostly playing in lower-level WTA Tour events since returning from her provisional suspension after the positive test. The ruling Tuesday said that time would be credited toward her suspension.