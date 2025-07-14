 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
Panthers’ 2nd Stanley Cup banner raising set for Oct. 7 before hosting Blackhawks to open NHL season
World Aquatics
World Aquatics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees
Curveballs are disappearing in MLB as velocity obsession reshapes pitching landscape

Top Clips

oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_golf_darbonintv_250714.jpg
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
Panthers’ 2nd Stanley Cup banner raising set for Oct. 7 before hosting Blackhawks to open NHL season
World Aquatics
World Aquatics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees
Curveballs are disappearing in MLB as velocity obsession reshapes pitching landscape

Top Clips

oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_golf_darbonintv_250714.jpg
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Iga Swiatek is at No. 3 after Wimbledon and Amanda Anisimova is in the top 10. Jannik Sinner still No. 1

  
Published July 14, 2025 01:10 PM
Iga Swiatek

Jul 12, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Iga Swiatek of Poland kisses the trophy after winning the women’s final match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States on day 13 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

LONDON — Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon championship moved her up to No. 3 in the WTA rankings, and Amanda Anisimova’s runner-up finish allowed the American to break into the top 10 for the first time at No. 7.

A year ago, Anisimova was ranked 189th and wasn’t able to get into the field at the All England Club automatically. So she tried to qualify but lost. This year, Anisimova was seeded at Wimbledon and made it all the way to her first Grand Slam final, beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before losing to Swiatek 6-0, 6-0.

“I look at it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow.’ It’s kind of a shock at first, and I can’t really process it. Then it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve played very well so far this year,’ so it kind of makes sense. I feel like I kind of look at it from both sides,” Anisimova said.

She climbed from No. 12.

“I mean, it’s super special and a surreal feeling to be in the top 10,” Anisimova said. “If I thought to myself last year, if someone told me that I’ll be breaking the top 10 by now, I don’t know, it would be pretty surprising to me considering where I was last summer.”

Swiatek was No. 1 for most of the past three seasons but a year without reaching a tournament final dropped her to No. 8. Making the final at a grass-court tournament before Wimbledon pushed her up to No. 4, and now she’s another place higher after collecting her sixth major trophy.

Sabalenka remained atop the women’s rankings, followed by French Open champion Coco Gauff, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon.

Laura Siegemund leaped up 50 spots for the biggest improvement — from 104th to 54th — by getting to the quarterfinals.

The biggest fall was by 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, who slid 62 places, from No. 16 to No. 78, after bowing out in the third round.

Jannik Sinner stayed at No. 1 in the ATP after his first Wimbledon title and fourth at a Grand Slam tournament. Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion who lost in the final, kept his No. 2 ranking.

Semifinalist Taylor Fritz went up from No. 5 to No. 4, swapping with Jack Draper.

Flavio Cobolli’s debut in a Grand Slam quarterfinal — he lost in that round to Novak Djokovic — lifted the 23-year-old Italian into the top 20 for the first time, going from No. 24 to No. 19.

Ben Shelton rose one spot to No. 9, and Andre Rublev rose four to No. 10.