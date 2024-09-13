 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Football Spring Game
Colorado vs Colorado State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, and stats for September 14
Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Football Spring Game
Colorado vs Colorado State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, and stats for September 14
Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stakusic fights off 4 match points to upset top-seeded Ostapenko at the Guadalajara Open

  
Published September 13, 2024 11:28 AM
Marina Stakusic

Canada’s Marina Stakusic reacts after beating Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko at the WTA 2024 women’s singles quarterfinal match in Zapopan, Mexico, on September 12, 2024. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Teenager Marina Stakusic fought off four match points to claim the biggest win in her career after defeating top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (0) to advance to the Guadalajara Open quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Canadian trailed 4-0 in the third set and fought off the four match points when she was down 5-3.

“I’m happy to pull through, it was a rollercoaster, I got a chance to close it in the second and I didn’t, but I’m happy with the win and excited with the quarters,” said Stakusic, who got into the main draw on a wild card.

Stakusic defeated Olympic semifinalist Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round and then Ostapenko for her first-career win over a top-20 player. Last year she lost to Barbora Krejcikova in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The Canadian, ranked 155th, is the first wild-card entry to reach the quarterfinals in Guadalajara. Stakusic will next play fifth-seeded Magdalena Frech, who beat Ashley Krueger 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the last match of the night.

Ostapenko, who is ranked 12th and won the 2017 French Open, had 17 double faults in the match.

Earlier, fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia held off Ena Shibajara 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) and also progressed to the quarterfinals where she will meet Marie Bouzkova, who in the first match of the day breezed past qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini 6-2, 6-1.

The 30-year-old Garcia will be playing in her first quarterfinal since she advanced to the Rouen semifinals last April.

“We played very different styles, she is a player that does not suit me, I need to play solid, and I will see what I can do differently to beat her,” said Garcia, who is 0-4 against Bouzkova.

The tournament is being played on hard courts at the Complejo Panamericano de Tenis, in Guadalajara.