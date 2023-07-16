 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick seek turnaround at New Hampshire.
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_danaopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrecap_230715.jpg
Scheffler ‘hanging in’ at Scottish Open
nbc_moto_250recap_230715.jpg
Lawrence back on top of 250 after Spring Creek

American Century Championship

nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
09:46
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
Check out highlights from Round 2 of the 2023 American Century Championship, where star athletes and celebrities went head-to-head on the links at Lake Tahoe.
nbc_golf_stephcurryacereact_230715.jpg
02:12
Curry watches back ace, shoots hoops at ACC
Steph Curry reacts to his ace at the American Century Championship and goes for his usual type of long-range bomb on No. 17.
nbc_golf_aaronrodgersintv_230715.jpg
02:31
Rodgers feels love from Jets, Packers fans at ACC
Aaron Rodgers talks about his eagerness to reserve time for the American Century Championship every year ahead of beginning his first season with the New York Jets.
nbc_golf_dougpedersonintv_230715.jpg
01:08
Pederson: Jaguars still chasing AFC elite
Doug Pederson talks with Kira K. Dixon about playing during the second round of the 2023 American Century Championship and what he’s looking for from his Jaguars this upcoming NFL season.
nbc_golf_larrycharlesjostintv_230715.jpg
01:33
Barkley, Jost, Larry the Cable Guy make fun group
Kira K. Dixon talks with Charles Barkley, Colin Jost and Larry the Cable Guy about the level of play in their group during the second round of the 2023 American Century Championship.
nbc_golf_stephcurryholeinone_230715.jpg
03:45
Curry goes wild after ace at Lake Tahoe
Steph Curry may have been out of breath celebrating his hole-in-one on No. 7 at the American Century Championship, but the occasion was certainly well worth it.
nbc_golf_acctahoerd1hl_230714.jpg
09:39
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 1
Check out highlights from Round 1 of the 2023 American Century Championship, where star athletes and celebrities went head-to-head on the links at Lake Tahoe.
nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230714.jpg
01:40
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
Charles Barkley talks about his fondness for the American Century Championship and offers his typical comedic honesty about his fitness efforts.
nbc_golf_curryintvs_230714.jpg
02:25
Curry shows off championship belt to sons
Stephen, Seth and Dell Curry talk about the competition in the family around the American Century Championship.
nbc_golf_tonyromointv_230714.jpg
01:00
Does Romo watch Tiger highlights between shots?
Tony Romo talks about why he enjoys coming to the American Century Championship so much and what he does to lock in between shots during rounds.
