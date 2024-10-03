Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: Cowboys-Steelers on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for the Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Can Auburn keep things close against Georgia?
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell lay out their best bets for the Auburn-Georgia game, including whether the Tigers can cover their large spread.
Best bets for Michigan-Washington
Michigan goes on the road to Washington and Eric Froton lays out his best bets for the Week 6 Big Ten clash.
Seahawks QB Smith might be a top-5 in NFL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at Geno Smith's season so far and identify how he has orchestrated a successful Seahawks offense up to this point in the season.
Will Texans WR Collins sustain his production?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess whether Nico Collins will continue dominating the Houston Texans offense once the team gets healthy.
Are the Bills the best team in the AFC?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick try to decide whether the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC and whether the defense can improve as the season progresses
O’Connell has a long way to go to win NFL COY
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick size up Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's price to win Coach of the Year and talk about other candidates that may be a better option.
Can anyone challenge Daniels for NFL ROY?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the NFL Rookie of the Year market and who has a chance to catch up to Commanders sensation Jayden Daniels.
How to evaluate Commanders, Jets after Week 4?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their takeaways from Week 4 in the NFL and update their viewpoints of some teams that pleasantly surprised or underperformed.