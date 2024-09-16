 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Winners, losers from NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 25 review
nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_ravensroadfavoritesv2_240915.jpg
Ravens could feast on Cowboys shaky run defense
nbc_roto_btekccincy_240915.jpg
Should Chiefs’ Mahomes give bettors concern?
nbc_psnff_0and2discussion_240915.jpg
0-2 NFL teams that need to be worried

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Winners, losers from NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 25 review
nbc_indy_hertaintv_240915.jpg
Final IndyCar results, points after Nashville: Colton Herta claims first oval win, second in standings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_ravensroadfavoritesv2_240915.jpg
Ravens could feast on Cowboys shaky run defense
nbc_roto_btekccincy_240915.jpg
Should Chiefs’ Mahomes give bettors concern?
nbc_psnff_0and2discussion_240915.jpg
0-2 NFL teams that need to be worried

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Bettors should stay away from Young Week 3

September 16, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and John Ewing look at the surprising ineptitude of Bryce Young and why bettor should be staying away from the former No. 1 pick and the Carolina Panthers.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btebryceyoung_240915.jpg
5:02
Bettors should stay away from Young Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ravensroadfavoritesv2_240915.jpg
3:43
Ravens could feast on Cowboys shaky run defense
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btekccincy_240915.jpg
5:17
Should Chiefs’ Mahomes give bettors concern?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_packersqbanalysis_240912__723490.jpg
5:38
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love’s injury?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bears_240912.jpg
5:41
Bears vs. Texans over an intriguing bet
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bestbets_240912.jpg
4:35
Bengals, Saints lead NFL week 2 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebamawis_240911.jpg
1:32
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecfbplayoffs_240911.jpg
2:09
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteugavkent_240911.jpg
1:53
Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebufmia_240910.jpg
6:51
Should Dolphins be favored against Bills on TNF?
Now Playing