 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
Western & Southern Open - Day 8
2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bte_49erssteelers_230905.jpg
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
Western & Southern Open - Day 8
2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bte_49erssteelers_230905.jpg
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Examining National League Cy Young odds

September 5, 2023 05:23 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the National League Cy Young Award betting market and why Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele should have better odds to win the award.
Up Next
nbc_bte_49erssteelers_230905.jpg
5:41
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_230905.jpg
6:04
Examining National League Cy Young odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysgiants_230901.jpg
6:36
Betting Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_lionschiefs_230901.jpg
6:41
Jones’ holdout complicates DET-KC Week 1 betting
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_mvp_230831.jpg
5:47
How Lawrence could surprise Mahomes for NFL MVP
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_uswomensopen_230831.jpg
3:31
Breaking down favorites and sleepers at U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_dpoy_230830.jpg
4:36
NFL Defensive Player of the Year betting advice
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_droy_230830.jpg
6:18
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year futures analysis
Now Playing
pennstatebte.jpg
5:27
Two-horse races in Big Ten division futures
Now Playing
nbc_bte_big10_georgia_230829__366103.jpg
5:45
Betting CFP comes down to teams’ ‘in conditions’
Now Playing