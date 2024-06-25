Watch Now
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the odds that Purdue star Zach Edey is taken early in the NBA Draft.
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Katie Ledecky's gold medal chances in Paris 2024 and where she may have trouble against the world's best.
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the odds that Purdue star Zach Edey is taken early in the NBA Draft.
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the NBA Draft and who bettors can expect to go No. 1 overall.
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview NBA championship odds for 2025, with the Boston Celtics opening as heavy favorites, and why they have reservations about the Nuggets, among others.
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for National League Rookie of the Year and how Paul Skenes matches up against Shota Imanaga and the field.
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss betting odds for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers and who the leaders are in the Conn Smythe Trophy race.
Ecuador leads bets to win Copa America group stage
Brad Thomas, Jay Croucher, and Drew Dinsick discuss why they're putting bets on Uruguay and Ecuador to win their Copa America groups and topple the usual suspects of Brazil and Argentina.
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick join Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to discuss which teams make for strong playoff bets for the 2024 NFL season, including non-playoff teams from 2023 like the Cardinals, Commanders and Jets.
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
Drew Dinsick joins Jay Croucher, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms to discuss some of the best bets for the 2024 NFL MVP, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and CJ Stroud leading the way.