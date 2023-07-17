Skip navigation
Canada DQ'd; Japan wins universal 4x100m relay
July 17, 2023 04:56 PM
A disqualification for no touch in the takeover zone strips Canada of its victory in the universal 4x100m relay final, giving Japan the world title in Paris.
