Devils activate goalie Jacob Markstrom off IR and will start him Sunday versus Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom is slated to start Sunday night at Vegas in his first game in five-plus weeks.

Markstrom had been sidelined since Jan. 22 because of a strained knee ligament. The injury cost him a chance to play for his native Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“Marky’s the emotional leader of our team,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said before Sunday’s game. “He’s just such a competitor. We’re going to have to continue to do the job to protect him and get him back up to speed.”

Markstrom was activated from injured reserve before the matchup with the Golden Knights. Fellow goalie Nico Daws was sent to the minors.

The 35-year-old Markstrom is 21-9-5 this season with a .912 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.