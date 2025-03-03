 Skip navigation
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor
Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor

nbc_nas_cotahl_250302.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Hannah_Stuelke.jpg
Highlights: Stuelke explosive in win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Devils activate goalie Jacob Markstrom off IR and will start him Sunday versus Golden Knights

Published March 2, 2025 09:33 PM
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights

Mar 2, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom is slated to start Sunday night at Vegas in his first game in five-plus weeks.

Markstrom had been sidelined since Jan. 22 because of a strained knee ligament. The injury cost him a chance to play for his native Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“Marky’s the emotional leader of our team,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said before Sunday’s game. “He’s just such a competitor. We’re going to have to continue to do the job to protect him and get him back up to speed.”

Markstrom was activated from injured reserve before the matchup with the Golden Knights. Fellow goalie Nico Daws was sent to the minors.

The 35-year-old Markstrom is 21-9-5 this season with a .912 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.