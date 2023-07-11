Breer: Williams has a 'lack of flaws'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Atlanta
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Tom Blomqvist replaces recovering Simon Pagenaud for IndyCar debut at Toronto
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
MLB NL Rookie of the Year Bets: Elly De La Cruz
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Women’s 100M T47
Wetzel: ‘No one really knows’ full situation at NU
PFT Mailbag: Landing spots for USC’s Williams
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Atlanta
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Tom Blomqvist replaces recovering Simon Pagenaud for IndyCar debut at Toronto
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
MLB NL Rookie of the Year Bets: Elly De La Cruz
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Women’s 100M T47
Wetzel: ‘No one really knows’ full situation at NU
PFT Mailbag: Landing spots for USC’s Williams
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Breer: Williams has a 'lack of flaws'
July 11, 2023 02:39 PM
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss USC's standout player, Caleb Williams, plus who may be a potential competitor to Williams atop the 2024 NFL Draft.
Close Ad