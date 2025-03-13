 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Day 1 at The Players Championship

  
Published March 13, 2025 07:58 PM
Rory makes incredible birdie to cap Players Rd. 1
March 13, 2025 07:19 PM
Rory McIlroy was in trouble after his tee shot on 18 in Round 1 of The Players Championship, so he had to punch out. Punch out, he did: to 8 feet for an eventual birdie.

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for The Players Championship. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at TPC Sawgrass on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.

Day 1

There were some high and lows, some smoke and mirrors, and some grumpiness from the super group of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele Thursday.