Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Day 1 at The Players Championship
Published March 13, 2025 07:58 PM
Rory makes incredible birdie to cap Players Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy was in trouble after his tee shot on 18 in Round 1 of The Players Championship, so he had to punch out. Punch out, he did: to 8 feet for an eventual birdie.
GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for The Players Championship. They are providing daily “mini-pods” recapping each round at TPC Sawgrass on the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.
Day 1
There were some high and lows, some smoke and mirrors, and some grumpiness from the super group of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele Thursday.