Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 5 finish
Watch the final thrilling moments of the Stage 5 finish at Laruns during the 110th Tour de France.
How interesting is a Jerry Jones docuseries?
Michael Smith and Ashley Nicole Moss reveal their level of interest for Jerry Jones' Netflix docuseries and explain what the series should focus on.
Superstars attend Rubin’s star-studded party
Michael Smith and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss Michael Rubin's elaborate birthday party with famous celebrities and athletes in attendance.
How will the NFL stop its players from gambling?
Mike Florio discusses the need for systems that block NFL players from betting in the first place in wake of the recent wave of gambling-related NFL suspensions.
Florio: Belichick, Patriots are victims of success
Mike Florio discusses the future of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots as he explains how success leads to elevated expectations, which in turn can lead to impatience from fans.
PFT Mailbag: Coaches rewarded to stay below cap?
Mike Florio dives into your questions into the lack of interest in doing an international game in Canada, the possibility of coaches being incentivized to stay below the salary cap, and more.
Examining disconnect between Bills’ Diggs, Allen
Mike Florio dives into the disconnect between Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills organization.
Hopkins’ fantasy value could rise in New England
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty discuss the pros and cons of DeAndre Hopkins potentially landing with the New England Patriots, highlighting why his value fantasy would see a boost in a thin WR corps.
Lack of target competition increases Moore’s value
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter dive into Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore's 2023 fantasy outlook and explain why a poor supporting cast could make the pass catcher useful in deeper leagues.
PFT Mailbag: Is Vrabel on the hot seat?
Mike Florio dives into your questions into Mike Vrabel's future with the Tennessee Titans, surprise playoff contenders, in-game betting and more.
Unpacking reported Jones Netflix docuseries
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into the teams being floated around to star in the new season of "Hard Knocks" and Florio also analyzes the reported $50 million deal Jerry Jones is completing with Netflix for a docuseries.