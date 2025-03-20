 Skip navigation
Good Good Golf announces $45 million fundraising, including from Peyton Manning

Published March 20, 2025 06:42 PM

Good Good Golf, the golf media and lifestyle brand with over 1.75 million YouTube followers, announced Thursday it has raised $45 million in new funding.

NFL legend – and golf enthusiast – Peyton Manning, with his Omaha Productions, is one of the significant investors. The funding is led by Creator Sports Capital, an investment firm founded by Benjamin Grubbs and Brian Kabot.

“Good Good Golf has seen incredible momentum as we continue to redefine what it means to be a modern golf brand,” said Matthew Kendrick, Good Good Golf CEO, in a press release. “This investment allows us to scale our media and commerce initiatives, bringing even more exciting content, products, and experiences to our rapidly expanding community. We’re harnessing the power of fandom to make golf more accessible, dynamic, and engaging for players and fans of all ages.”

Good Good Golf has built a worldwide brand that includes innovative digital content, live experiences, player sponsorships and collaborations with some of the biggest companies in the golf sphere. That includes a partnership with NBC Sports and Golf Channel, which aired live the Good Good Desert Knockout in February.

The next Good Good Golf live event on Golf Channel is scheduled for June 4.