New Mexico vs Marquette Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Marquette Golden Eagles (23-10) face the New Mexico Lobos (26-7) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday in Cleveland, OH.

Marquette enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed in the South Region. The team averages 74.1 points per game, led by Kam Jones, who averages 19.3 points per game on 48.5% shooting.

The Lobos are the No. 10 seed in the South Region. They earned an at-large bid after losing to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Semifinals. New Mexico leads the nation in scoring, averaging 81.2 points per game. Donovan Dent is the team’s top scorer, averaging 20.6 points per game.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of the Bryant vs. Michigan State game.

Game details & how to watch New Mexico vs. Marquette

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 7:25PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for New Mexico vs. Marquette

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: New Mexico Lobos (+150), Marquette Golden Eagles (-185)

Spread: Golden Eagles -4.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for New Mexico vs. Marquette

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Lobos & Golden Eagles game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Marquette on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 152.5.

New Mexico vs. Marquette: Top betting trends and recent stats

New Mexico is 2-7 against the spread in their last 9 games but are 6-3 on the Moneyline in those 9 games

Marquette is 1-3 in their last 4 games on the Moneyline and is 1-3 against the spread in those 4 games (15-16 ATS for the season)

