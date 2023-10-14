Watch Now
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
Lanto Griffin grabs a share of the lead heading into the weekend at the Shriners Children's Open and talks with George Savaricas about his on-point putting so far.
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
Hear from Lexi Thompson and the Golf Central crew break down Thompson's PGA Tour debut in the Shriners Children's Open, an inspiring performance despite narrowly missing the cut.
Champ’s ‘swing wasn’t there,’ but co-leads at -12
Cameron Champ discusses his second round of the Shriners Children's Open, in which he was "able to score" despite not having his best swing.
Highlights: Rahm, Acciona Spanish Open, Round 2
Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm struggled at Club de Campo during round two of the Acciona Spanish Open but finds himself at T-45 to earn a weekend tee time.
Thompson: Shriners nerves similar to Solheim Cup
The Golf Central crew sifts through the impressive start from Lexi Thompson at the Shriners Children's Open and talks about her chances of potentially making the cut.
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
The Golf Central crew provides analysis of Lexi Thompson's Round 1 performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where she became the seventh woman to ever play on the PGA Tour.
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
Beau Hossler's putter heats up in the first round of the Shriners Children Open and the Golf Central crew are wondering if he can get his first career PGA Tour win this weekend.
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
The Golf Central crew praises Lexi Thompson's performance under pressure in Round 1 of the Shriners Children's Open, her PGA Tour debut.
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
The Golf Central crew give analysis on Lexi Thompson's PGA Tour debut.
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
Billy Kratzert and George Savaricas break down Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where leader Chesson Hadley is once again performing under pressure as he battles for his PGA Tour card.