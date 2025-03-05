 Skip navigation
Thornton scores 29 points to help Ohio State beat Nebraska 116-114 in 2OT

  
Published March 5, 2025 01:00 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bruce Thornton scored 29 points and had nine assists to lead five in double figures and Ohio State beat Nebraska 116-114 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Thornton and Micah Parrish each made a 3-pointer and scored five points in the second overtime to help give the Buckeyes a 116-111 lead with about three seconds left. Brice Williams hit from deep for the Cornhuskers to end it.

Ohio State (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten) has won consecutive games since ending a three-game skid. Nebraska (17-13, 7-12) has lost four straight and five of its last six.

Parrish shot 5 of 11 from long range and finished with 22 points. Devin Royal also scored 22 points for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. added 20 points and Sean Stewart chipped in with 13. Thornton and Mobley each made three 3s.

Williams made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 43 points on 16-of-29 shooting to lead Nebraska. Juwan Gary added 24 points, Connor Essegian had 16 and Andrew Morgan 14.

Ohio State led by as many as 11 points early in the second half, but Nebraska ended regulation on a 9-2 surge to force the first extra period tied 89-all. Thornton and Parrish each hit a 3-pointer in a 7-2 closing spurt to force a second overtime knotted at 99.

Ohio State plays at Indiana on Saturday and Nebraska hosts Iowa on Sunday in regular-season finales.