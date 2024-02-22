Watch Now
Inside Mexico Open at Vidanta's impact
Learn more about the significance of the Mexico Open at Vidanta to the region of Vallarta and its people.
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Check out the best shots from Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Patty Tavatanakit and more in Round 1 of the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
Cristobal Del Solar speaks with Golf Central’s Damon Hack about his score of 65 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, just two weeks after putting up a 57 at the Astara Golf Championship.
Zalatoris felt late family member there at Genesis
Will Zalatoris gets choked up after losing a family member earlier in the week and finishing second in the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
Schauffele, Cantlay come up short at Genesis
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay "didn't have much" in the final round at The Genesis Invitational, and Golf Central discusses what went wrong for the final pairing that led to a flat Sunday.
Historic Genesis win a huge boost for Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama speaks on the significance of his Genesis Invitational win and the Golf Central crew comments on the momentum it'll provide him.
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
Will Zalatoris shot a 65 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at The Genesis Invitational, entering the final round just two shots back of the lead and proving he's way ahead of schedule in his recovery from back injury.
McIlroy’s vision for global tour is ‘interesting’
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to break down Rory McIlroy's comments regarding his vision for a global tour, the challenges that may arise in uniting all parties and what the model may look like.
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader
Patrick Cantlay speaks on his third round of The Genesis Invitational, which wasn't quite as low-scoring as Thursday and Friday but still kept him ahead after Round 3, before Golf Central breaks down where he stands.
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
Patrick Cantlay takes a five-shot lead into Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, so the Golf Central crew looks back on some of his best shots from the day.