Schauffele's speed training was vital to title win
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the rigorous speed training that transformed Xander Schauffele's swing and led to his 2024 PGA Championship victory, the first major title of his career.
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation
Gil Hanse joins Golf Today to outline how big of an undertaking it was to renovate the golf course at Colonial Country Club ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Como details approach to coaching Schauffele
Chris Como joins Golf Today to share his experience and strategy coaching Xander Schauffele, who secured his first major win at the 2024 PGA Championship.
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
Hailey Hunter runs through the extensive renovations to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas that players must adjust to ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
Hailey Hunt reports that Scottie Scheffler has been practicing his putting ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after struggling on the green in last year's event.
Scheffler arrest investigation still ongoing
Golf Today provides an update from the Scottie Scheffler arrest, stating that the Louisville Police Department will investigate protocols from the incident.
Schauffele admits to nerves closing out PGA Champ.
Xander Schauffele joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his nerves closing out the PGA Championship, Valhalla, how he's celebrated his first major championship, who gets to drink from the Wanamaker Trophy and more.
Morikawa’s game suited to Charles Schwab Challenge
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter give their favorite bets for this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour -- including Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tony Finau and Aaron Rai.
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
Hear from Michael McGowan, Francesco Molinari and others who have qualified for the 2024 U.S. Open, describing what it means to them to be able to play at Pinehurst.