Watch Now
Is PGA Tour, PIF talk in Bahamas a 'first step'?
Golf Today discusses the meeting in the Bahamas between PGA Tour members and Saudi Arabia's Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it could mean for the sport's future and more.
Up Next
FootJoy Pro/SLX brings ‘revolutionary performance’
FootJoy Pro/SLX brings 'revolutionary performance'
Matt Adams breaks down how FootJoy's Pro/SLX golf shoe changes the game with its advanced traction and comfort.
Sheehan explains most common swing sequence issues
Sheehan explains most common swing sequence issues
Nathalie Sheehan, instructor of "Golfer's Guide: Swing Sequencing" on GolfPass, explains how her guide can help anyone and discusses the most common issues she sees in the everyday swing.
Scheffler a big favorite in Masters odds
Scheffler a big favorite in Masters odds
The Golf Today crew evaluates Scottie Scheffler's place as a huge favorite for the Masters and ponders players who could make for good value.
Is PGA Tour, PIF talk in Bahamas a ‘first step’?
Is PGA Tour, PIF talk in Bahamas a 'first step'?
Golf Today discusses the meeting in the Bahamas between PGA Tour members and Saudi Arabia's Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it could mean for the sport's future and more.
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
Brad Faxon joins the show to talk about how Scottie Scheffler's low-key approach helped him become the first golfer to repeat at The Players Championship, Scheffler's improved putting stroke and more.
Scheffler ‘obviously the best player in the world’
Scheffler 'obviously the best player in the world'
John Wood calls in to talk about the value of caddie Ted Scott to Scottie Scheffler, Scheffler's toughness to battle through a neck injury at The Players Championship and more.
Roundtable: Analyzing Scheffler’s dominance
Roundtable: Analyzing Scheffler's dominance
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Scottie Scheffler's dominance on the PGA Tour, questioning how far the world No. 1 can take his game.
Reflecting on Palmer’s impact outside the ropes
Reflecting on Palmer's impact outside the ropes
Todd Lewis and Mark Rolfing share their favorite Arnold Palmer stories, discussing his impact on the game of golf and the character he displayed in his personal life.
Eckroat, van Rooyen move into Aon Next 10 for API
Eckroat, van Rooyen move into Aon Next 10 for API
Austin Eckroat and Erik van Rooyen move inside of the Aon Next 10 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Min Woo Lee makes his third-consecutive start at the event by way of the Aon Swing 5.