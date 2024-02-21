Watch Now
Mackay: Thomas 'very determined' to win again
Legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay talks about reprogramming his mind to cover the game on TV, working with Justin Thomas, previewing the the Mexico Open at Vidanta and more.
‘Family atmosphere’ a selling point of Mexico Open
Damon Hack joins Golf Today from the Mexico Open at Vidanta, describing the atmosphere of the event and the layout of the course ahead of the action in Nuevo Vallarta.
Niemann among special invites to 2024 Masters
Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch offer their thoughts on Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryo Hisatsune and Joaquin Niemann being extended special invitations to the 2024 Masters.
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory’s global tour comments
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's vision for a Champions League-style world golf tour, examining if the concept is realistic and somethin fans would want to see.
Roundtable: Are PGA Tour stars being outshined?
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the trajectory of the PGA Tour with stars being challenged by upcoming young players.
Roundtable: Spieth’s DQ, Tiger’s future
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Patrick Cantlay's struggles, Tiger Woods' withdrawal during the Genesis Invitational and Jordan Spieth's disqualification for signing an incorrect scorecard.
Riviera has Rory eager for Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy tells Kira K. Dixon about his excitement for the Genesis Invitational, driven largely by his love for Riviera Country Club, and the Golf Today crew analyzes McIlroy's state of mind ahead of the event.
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
Kira K. Dixon joins Golf Today to report on key storylines surrounding Tiger Woods ahead of his season debut at The Genesis Invitational, including his recovery from back surgery and caddie switch.
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard, Eamon Lynch and Ryan Lavner discuss trending topics such as the slate of low scores and the state of Scottie Scheffler's putting,