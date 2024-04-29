 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 30: Knicks vs 76ers and Cavaliers vs Magic
Syndication: The Register Guard
2024 NFL Draft Steals: Quinyon Mitchell, Troy Franklin look like values
Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle

nbc_smx_webbhastoimprove_240429.jpg
Where Webb needs to improve most in his riding
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_240429.jpg
Roundtable: Is Scheffler, Korda’s play being lost?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_smx_webbhastoimprove_240429.jpg
Where Webb needs to improve most in his riding
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_240429.jpg
Roundtable: Is Scheffler, Korda’s play being lost?

Russell has more to show after 'unreal' few weeks

April 29, 2024 04:52 PM
Miles Russell joins Golf Today to discuss his "unreal" few weeks after finishing T-20 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, what he's learned about his game, how he balances school with his passion for golf, and more.
