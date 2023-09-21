 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four
Simone Biles headlines most decorated U.S. gymnastics team in world champs history
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
Why the U.S. Solheim Cup team has ducks on their golf bags
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Florida Atlantic vs Tennessee
Tennessee extends men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through 2027-28

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fitzpatrick_230920.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230920.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada’s job
nbc_bfa_lillard_230920.jpg
DNP_Lillard’s comments on Warriors confuse Holley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four
Simone Biles headlines most decorated U.S. gymnastics team in world champs history
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
Why the U.S. Solheim Cup team has ducks on their golf bags
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Florida Atlantic vs Tennessee
Tennessee extends men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through 2027-28

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fitzpatrick_230920.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230920.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada’s job
nbc_bfa_lillard_230920.jpg
DNP_Lillard’s comments on Warriors confuse Holley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton

September 20, 2023 09:24 PM
Tyrrell Hatton enters his third Ryder Cup as one of the best ball-strikers in the field, as he tries to help Team Europe win on its home soil at Rome's Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hatton_230920.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fitzpatrick_230920.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyreaction_230920.jpg
8:31
Team Europe ‘in form’ ahead of 2023 Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clark_230920.jpg
9:11
Clark will embrace the moment at the Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hovland_230920.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Viktor Hovland
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paula_230920.jpg
7:32
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances
Now Playing
nbc_golf_padraig_230920.jpg
12:19
Harrington: Donald is an ‘excellent’ leader
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amy_230920.jpg
1:15
How Lewis helped get Kang’s clubs to Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_rahm_230919.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
Now Playing