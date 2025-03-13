Watch Now
Rory shows 'big heart' amid driver woes at Players
Live From dives into Rory McIlroy's 5-under first round at the The Players Championship, discussing why McIlroy uncharacteristically struggled with his driver Thursday and explaining why "he's got to figure this out."
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler’s spot on 10
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler's spot on 10
Johnson Wagner gives his attempt from Scottie Scheffler's spot on hole 10 at TPC Sawgrass, opting for the "hero shot" that the world No. 1 was far too disciplined to try. How did it go?
Glover ‘didn’t blink’ in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1
Glover 'didn't blink' in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1
Watch highlights from Lucas Glover's opening-round 6-under 66 in The Players Championship, in which a hot putter and some fearlessness led him to a three-way tie atop the leaderboard.
Rory makes incredible birdie to cap Players Rd. 1
Rory makes incredible birdie to cap Players Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy was in trouble after his tee shot on 18 in Round 1 of The Players Championship, so he had to punch out. Punch out, he did: to 8 feet for an eventual birdie.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida .
Trevino: Players Champ. should be fifth major
Trevino: Players Champ. should be fifth major
1980 Players champion Lee Trevino joins Live From to discuss why he believes The Players Championship should be the fifth major, and how the tournament became one of the best in the world.
Tosti makes good on his ace on 17th promise
Tosti makes good on his ace on 17th promise
Alejandro Tosti told Johnson Wagner he would jump into the lake if he buried an ace on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and that's exactly what he did when he spun his tee shot in during his practice round.
Live From’s TPC Sawgrass 17th hole putting contest
Live From's TPC Sawgrass 17th hole putting contest
Johnson Wagner, Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley test their putting skills on the 17th hole to see whether a blade or mallet putter is the superior choice.
Mallet vs. Blade: The science behind two putters
Mallet vs. Blade: The science behind two putters
Take a look at why some PGA Tour players are moving a mallet putter over the more aesthetically pleasing blade style.
Sutton wants The Players to be a major tournament
Sutton wants The Players to be a major tournament
2000 Players Championship winner Hal Sutton stops by Live From to talk about holding off Tiger Woods for his victory at TPC Sawgrass and why he feels The Players should be a major.