Breaking down Quail Hollow Club
Gain insight on Quail Hollow Club, host of the Wells Fargo Championship, which is famous for the 'Green Mile' that spans holes 16-18.
Gain insight on Quail Hollow Club, host of the Wells Fargo Championship, which is famous for the 'Green Mile' that spans holes 16-18.
Ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy is focused on the "fun element" of golf, aided largely by the Zurich Classic and his win in the event, he tells Todd Lewis.
Golf Today welcomes Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard to react to Phil Mickelson's "ludicrous" threat of LIV Golf players boycotting major championships, Talor Gooch's PGA invite, Jordan Spieth's health and Viktor Hovland.
Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today for a roundtable about the final year of the Wells Fargo Championship and whether the PGA Tour needs to be more stringent on exemptions for those not on the Policy Board.
Todd Lewis provides an update on Ludvig Åberg, who withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship due to a knee issue, but still plans to participate in the PGA Championship next week.
Absences by Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg open up the Wells Fargo Championship betting market for players like Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia and more, as Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down.
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to highlight Xander Schauffele's upward trajectory ahead of the PGA Championship in search of his first major title.
Watch some of the best shots from the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where Taylor Pendrith secured his first PGA Tour victory.
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the influx of teenaged men's golfers making waves in professional events, the importance of this week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and more.
Rex Hoggard thinks Brooks Koepka is the likeliest player to challenge Scottie Scheffler in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course, going so far as to call him the 1B in the field, with Scheffler 1A.
The Golf Central crew discuss upcoming golf events for this week, including the Wells Fargo Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic and Cognizant Founders Cup.
Ben Kohles recaps the final three holes of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, ultimately falling short of his first PGA Tour win, but leaves the tournament "excited" for where his game is at with much to take away.