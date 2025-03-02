2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Breakdown

Week 18 is significant in Yahoo! public leagues, as Thursday, March 6, is trade deadline day. On the most recent episode of the Rotoworld Basketball Show, we discussed some trade values for some players as managers look to position themselves to make a run in their fantasy league playoffs. As for the Week 18 game schedule, it’s a good one. Eighteen teams will play four games; Thursday (six games) is the “light” day, and Tuesday (nine games) is the busiest on the calendar.

Week 18 Games Played

4 Games: ATL, CHA, CLE, DAL, DET, GSW, HOU, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOR, OKC, PHI, POR, SAC, UTA

3 Games: BKN, BOS, CHI, DEN, IND, LAL, NYK, ORL, PHO, SAS, TOR, WAS

Week 18 Storylines

- Only one team won’t be active on the final two days of Week 18

Twenty-nine teams will play at least one game on Saturday or Sunday of Week 18, except for the Knicks. Tom Thibodeau’s team plays three games during Week 18, concluding with a Thursday/Friday road back-to-back against the Lakers and Clippers. Mitchell Robinson (15 percent) made his season debut on Friday, playing 12 minutes in a win over the Grizzlies. His minutes will likely remain low for the foreseeable future, and the back-to-back likely means he’ll only play two games during Week 18.

On the opposite end of the weekend “spectrum” are the Pistons, Bucks and Pelicans, who play on Saturday and Sunday. New Orleans (CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson) have players at risk of sitting out a game for scheduling reasons, and that may also be the case for Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. The Bucks have what could be a lousy fantasy schedule, as their four-game Week 18 consists of two back-to-backs.

- How many games will fantasy managers get out of Chet Holmgren?

Beginning with the final day of Week 17, the Thunder will have two back-to-backs to navigate through the end of Week 18. Under normal circumstances, fantasy managers would likely assume that Holmgren, who has not played both ends of a B2B since returning from his fractured hip, would have a decent chance of playing in three of those six games (the second B2B spans the final day of Week 18 and the first day of Week 19). Unfortunately, Holmgren sprained his ankle during the first half of Oklahoma City’s February 28 win in Atlanta and did not play after halftime.

Between the back-to-backs and the injury, Week 18 could be rough for Holmgren managers who still need his production to improve their standing ahead of the fantasy playoffs. Aaron Wiggins (26 percent rostered, Yahoo!) and Alex Caruso (48 percent) have been top-100 players over the past two weeks and will have added value if Holmgren misses time.

- Is now the time to go “all-in” on San Antonio’s Bismack Biyombo?

With Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) ruled out for the rest of the season just after the All-Star break, Biyombo moved into the Spurs’ starting lineup. He was on a 10-day contract at the time, so his future for the rest of the season was undetermined. Before Biyombo’s second 10-day expired, the Spurs signed him to a deal for the rest of the season. And with the other options on the roster (Charles Bassey and Sandro Mamukelashvili) being underwhelming fantasy options, Biyombo (12 percent) will be worth a look for managers needing rebounds and blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan (37 percent) can be used at the center position in smaller lineups, but (when healthy) his production in Wembanyama’s absence hasn’t made waves in the fantasy world. Also worth noting for the Spurs is that they play three games during Week 18, but two are on the final three days (Friday and Sunday). Leaving Biyombo alone at the beginning of the week wouldn’t be the worst idea, as he can only offer value when the Spurs host the Nets on Tuesday.

- What will Domantas Sabonis’ availability be for Week 18?

The Kings center pulled up lame just over a minute into the Kings’ March 1 win over the Rockets, exiting with a left hamstring injury. How much time he’ll potentially miss hasn’t been determined yet, but hamstring injuries can be tricky regarding a return to action. Jonas Valanciunas (67 percent) played 30 minutes on Saturday and would be in for a similar workload if Sabonis misses time. As for low-rostered players to consider, Keon Ellis (18 percent) would be a good place to start. Since the All-Star break, he has provided sixth-round value in nine-cat formats. As for the Kings’ Week 18 schedule, they play four games, starting with Monday’s game against the Mavericks in Dallas.

- Week 18 is a good time to go “all-in” on the Jazz youngsters.

Under normal circumstances, a four-game week without a back-to-back would guarantee a team’s mainstays will have reliable availability. That isn’t the case for the Jazz, who have not needed the back-to-back reason to sit their proven veterans. Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins have all missed games recently, as has third-year center Walkek Kessler. With Keyonte George already rostered in 79 percent of Yahoo! leagues, players like Isaiah Collier (37 percent), Kyle Filipowski (10 percent), Brice Sensabaugh (two percent), and KJ Martin (one percent) are all worth a look if not being added outright. Collier and Filipowski may be the most valuable low-rostered options as the fantasy playoffs approach.

- Nine teams will play the first game of a back-to-back on the final day of Week 18.

Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio are scheduled to play back-to-backs that wrap around weeks 18 and 19. Portland is worth watching due to the recent injuries suffered by Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija, and centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III remain out. Toumani Camara (48 percent) has been a top 20 player since the All-Star break, while Shaedon Sharpe (42 percent) can provide scoring whether he’s coming off the bench or starting for one of the injured wings. Scoot Henderson (34 percent) will also have added value as the season winds down. While Donovan Clingan (33 percent) has been a popular name, Jabari Walker (two percent) should not be overlooked, especially if he can play 20 minutes per game.

- Quick reminder: Daylight Saving Time begins on the final day of Week 18 (Sunday, March 9).

Light Game Days

Thursday (6 Games)

CHI vs. ORL

IND vs. ATL

PHI vs. BOS

GSW vs. BKN

HOU vs. NOR

NYK vs. LAL

Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 17)-Monday: MIA, OKC, POR, UTA

Monday-Tuesday: ATL, GSW, HOU, PHI

Tuesday-Wednesday: CLE, LAC, MIL, MIN,

Wednesday-Thursday: BOS

Thursday-Friday: NYK

Friday-Saturday: CHA, MIA, TOR

Saturday-Sunday: DET, MIL, NOR

Sunday-Monday (Week 19): DAL, DEN, MEM, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS