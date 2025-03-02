 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

xaviercreightonmarch.jpg
Freemantle scores 19 of his 23 in the 2nd half, Xavier beats Creighton 83-61 for fifth straight win
USC Trojans, JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins scores 30, No. 4 USC defeats No. 2 UCLA to win regular-season title in Big Ten debut
Iowa State Cyclones' Milan Momcilovic
Momcilovic scores 17 and No. 9 Iowa State survives for 84-67 win against No. 22 Arizona

Top Clips

uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence
xaviercreightonmarch.jpg
Highlights: Xavier steamrolls Creighton
nbc_cbb_bigeast_250301.jpg
St. John’s ends magical year with Big East title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

xaviercreightonmarch.jpg
Freemantle scores 19 of his 23 in the 2nd half, Xavier beats Creighton 83-61 for fifth straight win
USC Trojans, JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins scores 30, No. 4 USC defeats No. 2 UCLA to win regular-season title in Big Ten debut
Iowa State Cyclones' Milan Momcilovic
Momcilovic scores 17 and No. 9 Iowa State survives for 84-67 win against No. 22 Arizona

Top Clips

uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence
xaviercreightonmarch.jpg
Highlights: Xavier steamrolls Creighton
nbc_cbb_bigeast_250301.jpg
St. John’s ends magical year with Big East title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Reed scores 24 off the bench, UConn knocks off Providence 75-63

  
Published March 2, 2025 12:12 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Tarris Reed, Jr. had 24 points and 18 rebounds off of the bench to lead the UConn Huskies over the Providence Friars 75-63 on Saturday.

Reed added six blocks for the Huskies (20-9, 12-6 Big East Conference). Alex Karaban added 17 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and had five rebounds. Solomon Ball went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Friars (12-17, 6-12) were led in scoring by Jayden Pierre, who finished with 10 points.

UConn took the lead with 10:03 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-33 at halftime, with Reed racking up 15 points. UConn outscored Providence in the second half by four points, with Reed scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UConn hosts Marquette in a battle for third place and Providence plays DePaul at home.