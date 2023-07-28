 Skip navigation
Top News

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Casas On The Rise
ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Santiago E-Prix
Katherine Legge returns to Xfinity at Road America with multiple guest drivers
Judge_USA.jpg
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Watch Now

Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1

July 27, 2023 08:42 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the 3M Open.
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
2:05
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_golf_gt_notahbegayintv_230726.jpg
9:27
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_gt_3mupdate_230726.jpg
3:49
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhangpresser_230726.jpg
5:38
Zhang has ‘fresh outlook’ ahead of Evian
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
6:00
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
4:10
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
7:02
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly
nbc_golf_gt_drmorrisintv_230726.jpg
8:13
How Harman focused on the controllable at The Open
nbc_golf_gt_golfolympics_230726.jpg
6:46
IGF expects 2024 Olympics to continue to grow golf
nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
3:02
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
3:02
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
4:19
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
