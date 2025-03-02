Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees’ third baseman DJ LeMahieu injured his left calf in his spring training debut.

Serving as designated hitter, LeMahieu was injured Saturday on his second at-bat in New York’s 9-3 win over the Houston Astros.

“That’s not ideal, just with all that he’s had to deal with,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters. “We’ll see what we have there, and we’ll see how significant it is. These soft tissue things have popped up on him, so it’s at least a little concerning.”

It’s the latest in a string of injuries for the 36-year-old LeMahieu, who ended last season on the injured list with a right hip injury after missing the opening months of the season after fracturing his right foot on a foul ball in spring training.

Those injuries limited him to just 67 games last season where he hit a career-worst .204 with just two homers and 26 RBIs.

LeMahieu, who has two years remaining on a six-year, $90 million contract he signed in 2021, was the frontrunner to be New York’s everyday third baseman. If this injury keeps him out for an extended time, the Yankees will need Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza to step up to fill the position.