 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Investec South African Open Championship 2025 - Day Four
Dylan Naidoo birdies first playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open
2025 New Zealand Open: Day 4
Peake moment: Aussie pro and former biker-club member goes from prisoner to champion
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues

Top Clips

nbc_ss_erinjacksonv2_250302.jpg
Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
daytona_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Investec South African Open Championship 2025 - Day Four
Dylan Naidoo birdies first playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open
2025 New Zealand Open: Day 4
Peake moment: Aussie pro and former biker-club member goes from prisoner to champion
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues

Top Clips

nbc_ss_erinjacksonv2_250302.jpg
Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
daytona_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut

  
Published March 2, 2025 11:52 AM

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees’ third baseman DJ LeMahieu injured his left calf in his spring training debut.

Serving as designated hitter, LeMahieu was injured Saturday on his second at-bat in New York’s 9-3 win over the Houston Astros.

“That’s not ideal, just with all that he’s had to deal with,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters. “We’ll see what we have there, and we’ll see how significant it is. These soft tissue things have popped up on him, so it’s at least a little concerning.”

It’s the latest in a string of injuries for the 36-year-old LeMahieu, who ended last season on the injured list with a right hip injury after missing the opening months of the season after fracturing his right foot on a foul ball in spring training.

Those injuries limited him to just 67 games last season where he hit a career-worst .204 with just two homers and 26 RBIs.

LeMahieu, who has two years remaining on a six-year, $90 million contract he signed in 2021, was the frontrunner to be New York’s everyday third baseman. If this injury keeps him out for an extended time, the Yankees will need Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza to step up to fill the position.