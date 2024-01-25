Watch Now
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where Patrick Cantlay is among the leaders at 7-under.
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
Golf Central analyzes Patrick Cantlay's outlook for the 2024 season and the importance of flipping the script regarding his major championship play to become 'a superstar' on the PGA Tour.
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where Patrick Cantlay is among the leaders at 7-under.
Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers
Patrick Cantlay recaps his opening-round 67 at the Farmers Insurance Open, discussing the importance of taking advantage of soft conditions and goals for the upcoming season.
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
After carding an opening-round 67 at the Farmers Insurance Open, Nicolai Hojgaard discusses his lengthy travel schedule to get to San Diego and how he's balancing playing on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in 2024.
Inside Callaway’s newest drivers and irons
Callaway Senior Director of Brand and Product Management Dave Neville gives a look at Callaway's latest line of drivers and irons at the PGA Show.
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and other PGA Tour stars discuss Tiger Woods' many great moments at Torrey Pine ahead of the upcoming Farmer's Insurance Open.
Sketchers helping elevate Fitzpatrick’s golf game
Matt Fitzpatrick and Sketchers Senior Director of Product Development, Ben Stewart, join Golf Today to showcase what's new from the shoe brand in 2024 and the biggest benefits from
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
Dr. Jeremy James, founder and CEO of GolfForever, and Justin Leonard discuss how the product is helping improve a golfer's flexibility and movement to get the most out of their swing.
Titleist showcases new line of golf balls for 2024
Jeremy Stone, Vice President of Titleist Golf Ball Marketing, joins Golf Today to showcase their new line of AVX, Tour Soft, and TruFeel golf balls and how they can improve their customer's overall game..
How former NBA player Smith grew to love golf
J.R Smith joins Golf Today from the PGA Show to discuss the transition from basketball to golf, Nick Dunlap's success as an amateur on the pro level and what he is looking forward to at the show.
Latest in men’s golf apparel in 2024
Bailey Chamblee showcases the trending men's apparel for 2024, including Ashworth, johnnie-O, Greyson and Lululemon.