Flames forward Connor Zary suspended two games for elbowing Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson

NEW YORK — Calgary forward Connor Zary was suspended two games without pay Thursday for elbowing Vancouver defenseman Elias Pettersson during the Canucks’ 4-3 shootout victory over the Flames.

Zary was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play at 11:19 of the first period Wednesday night. The suspension will cost the 23-year-old Zary $8,993 in salary.

After the 20-year-old Pettersson knocked Nazem Kadri off his skates just as Kadri unloaded the puck and crossed the blue line, Zary retaliated with a blindside hit that led to the penalty.