 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford to open season on injured list with sore elbow
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kylan Boswell scores 24 points to help No. 24 Illinois beat Iowa 106-94 in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Tre Johnson’s 3 in 2OT puts Texas ahead in win over No. 14 Texas A&M at SEC Tourney

Top Clips

a10_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Saint Joseph’s keeps La Salle at bay
nbc_cbb_stjoes_langeintv_250313.jpg
Lange lavishes praise on retiring Dunphy
nbc_golf_johnfeinstein_250313.jpg
‘Generational giant’ writer Feinstein dies at 69

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford to open season on injured list with sore elbow
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kylan Boswell scores 24 points to help No. 24 Illinois beat Iowa 106-94 in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Tre Johnson’s 3 in 2OT puts Texas ahead in win over No. 14 Texas A&M at SEC Tourney

Top Clips

a10_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Saint Joseph’s keeps La Salle at bay
nbc_cbb_stjoes_langeintv_250313.jpg
Lange lavishes praise on retiring Dunphy
nbc_golf_johnfeinstein_250313.jpg
‘Generational giant’ writer Feinstein dies at 69

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Flames forward Connor Zary suspended two games for elbowing Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson

  
Published March 13, 2025 11:40 PM

NEW YORK — Calgary forward Connor Zary was suspended two games without pay Thursday for elbowing Vancouver defenseman Elias Pettersson during the Canucks’ 4-3 shootout victory over the Flames.

Zary was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play at 11:19 of the first period Wednesday night. The suspension will cost the 23-year-old Zary $8,993 in salary.

After the 20-year-old Pettersson knocked Nazem Kadri off his skates just as Kadri unloaded the puck and crossed the blue line, Zary retaliated with a blindside hit that led to the penalty.